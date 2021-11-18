Global Offshore Support Vessels Market Outlook, Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Industry Report 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Offshore Support Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global offshore support vessels market reached a value of US$ 39.57 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 50.21 Billion by 2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Offshore support vessels are marine vessels used for transporting goods, supplies and equipment during subsea exploration and construction activities. These ships help locate and inspect oil and gas-bearing areas, towing and positioning rigs and platforms, and providing maintenance services. Offshore support vessels include small boats that respond to emergencies at offshore installations and provide transportation, anchor control, and platform support.

Market Trends and Drivers:

A significant increase in oil and gas exploratory activities is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global offshore support vessels market growth. The rising need for support vessels in the production of offshore drilling, casting and cement transportation is further boosting the market growth. Additionally, the integration of dynamic positioning (DP) systems in marine vessels is another growth-inducing factor in the market. Other factors, such as rapid technological advancements in the manufacturing processes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Offshore Support Vessels Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the offshore support vessels market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Swire

Tayrona Offshore

Gulfmark

Seacor Marine

SIEM Offshore

Grupo CBO

Bourbon

Tidewater

Vroon Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global offshore support vessels market on the basis of type, water depth, fuel, service type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel

Platform Supply Vessel

Fast Supply Intervention Vessel

Multi-Purpose Service Vessel

Others

Breakup by Water Depth:

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Breakup by Fuel:

Fuel Oil

LNG

Breakup by Service Type:

Technical Services

Inspection & Survey

Crew Management

Logistics & Cargo Management

Anchor Handling & Seismic Support

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas Applications

Offshore Applications

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

