Bone Graft And Substitutes Market To Surpass $3.36 Billion, Globally at a CAGR 4.3% by 2028 | Claims AMR

Bone Grafts and Substitutes

The use of bone grafts and substitutes market reduces the usage of autograft bones from patients, which in turn reduces postoperative pain and healing time.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Product (Allografts, Bone Grafts Substitutes, & Cell Based Matrices) & Application (Spinal fusion, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction)” — Allied Market Research

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Product (Allografts, Bone Grafts Substitutes, and Cell-Based Matrices) and Application (Spinal fusion, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, and Dental Bone Grafting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Bone grafting is a surgical procedure that helps repair fractured, injured, and missing bones in the patient’s body. Bone has the ability to regenerate with the help of scaffold. The growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market is driven by factors such as rise in incidences of bone and joint disorders, increase in demand for dental bone grafts, and surge in technological advancements in the medical fields such as autograft and allograft.

The high cost of surgeries, ethical issues related to bone grafting procedures, and the negative impact of COVID-19 are anticipated to limit the market growth. However, the increase in focus of key players toward R&D activities in bone graft & substitutes has raised the demand for bone graft procedures among the geriatric population are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Arthrex, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Plc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.Market share analysis, 2020

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1.Increase in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions

3.4.1.2.Technological advancements in medical devices leading to a shift from autograft to allograft

3.4.1.3.Development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts

3.4.1.4.Obesity and diabetes to increase the risk of degenerative joint diseases

3.4.2.Restraints

3.4.2.1.High cost of surgeries

3.4.2.2.Ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures

3.4.3.Opportunities

3.4.3.1.Emerging markets to offer lucrative growth opportunities

3.5.Government Regulations

3.5.1.FDA

3.5.2.Health Canada

3.5.3.CE Mark

3.5.4.Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)

3.5.5.Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

