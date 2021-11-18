Alfalfa Hay Market Report, Size, Price Trends, Demand, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2021 to 2026
The Global Alfalfa Hay Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Alfalfa Hay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Alfalfa Hay Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Alfalfa hay refers to animal fodder obtained from the alfalfa plant. It is widely used to feed livestock as it is rich in protein, energy, minerals, vitamins, calcium and fiber. It has a higher nutrient content than grass hay and is widely available in the form of pellets, cubes and bales. Nowadays, alfalfa hay also finds applications in manufacturing animal nutritional supplements to promote proper growth and boost the immune system.
Market Trends:
The global alfalfa hay market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness regarding animal nutrition, and the escalating demand for high-quality dairy and meat products. Additionally, the increasing inclination toward commercial feed and hay produced using non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) crops has catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, several leading players are offering long-fiber hay products with improved fiber content, which has augmented the product demand. Other factors, including the rising demand for high-value animal protein and ongoing research and development (R&D) activities in the animal husbandry field, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Al Dahra ACX Inc.
Alfalfa Monegros
Anderson Hay & Grain Co Inc.
Bailey Farms International
Green Prairie International Inc.
Hay USA Inc.
Oxbow Animal Health
Riverina (Mitsubishi Corporation)
Sacate Pellet Mills Inc.
SL Follen Company
Standlee Premium Products LLC
Zille S.A
Alfalfa Hay Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application and end use industry.
Breakup by Type:
Bales
Pellets
Cubes
Breakup by Application:
Daily Animal Feed
Poultry Feed
Horse Feed
Others
Breakup by End User:
Poultry
Cattle
Livestock
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
