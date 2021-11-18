Needle Coke Market Overview, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026
The Global Needle Coke Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Needle Coke Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Needle Coke Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Needle coke is a high-grade petroleum coke that is used in the production of synthetic graphite and steel. In addition to this, it is also utilized as a major raw material in electric arc furnaces for aluminum production. Characterized by high mechanical strength and low resistivity, needle coke is generally obtained via a controlled process that uses advanced carbonization and microscopy technology.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the growing product demand in the nuclear sector. Needle coke is widely utilized in the manufacturing of nuclear graphite for nuclear furnaces, thereby significantly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, it is also extensively used in the production of synthetic graphite, which is popularly employed for the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and solar panels. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for electric vehicles on the global level due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development, has contributed to the market growth.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Asbury Carbons Inc.
C-Chem CO. Ltd (Nippon Steel Corporation)
ENEOS Holdings Inc.
GrafTech International Ltd.
Graphite India Limited
HEG Limited
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Mott Corporation
Phillips 66 Company
Sojitz Corporation
Sumitomo Corporation
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd
Needle Coke Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, grade, application and end use industry.
Breakup by Type:
Coal-tar Pitch Derived
Petroleum Derived
Breakup by Grade:
Intermediate
Premium
Super Premium
Breakup by Application:
Graphite Electrodes
Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys
Lithium-ion Battery
Carbon Black
Rubber Compounds
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Aluminum and Steel
Automotive
Semiconductor
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
