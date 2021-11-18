Needle Coke Market Overview, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

Needle Coke Market

The Global Needle Coke Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Needle Coke Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Needle Coke Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Needle coke is a high-grade petroleum coke that is used in the production of synthetic graphite and steel. In addition to this, it is also utilized as a major raw material in electric arc furnaces for aluminum production. Characterized by high mechanical strength and low resistivity, needle coke is generally obtained via a controlled process that uses advanced carbonization and microscopy technology.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/needle-coke-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing product demand in the nuclear sector. Needle coke is widely utilized in the manufacturing of nuclear graphite for nuclear furnaces, thereby significantly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, it is also extensively used in the production of synthetic graphite, which is popularly employed for the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and solar panels. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for electric vehicles on the global level due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development, has contributed to the market growth.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/needle-coke-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Asbury Carbons Inc.

C-Chem CO. Ltd (Nippon Steel Corporation)

ENEOS Holdings Inc.

GrafTech International Ltd.

Graphite India Limited

HEG Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mott Corporation

Phillips 66 Company

Sojitz Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

Needle Coke Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, grade, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Coal-tar Pitch Derived

Petroleum Derived

Breakup by Grade:

Intermediate

Premium

Super Premium

Breakup by Application:

Graphite Electrodes

Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys

Lithium-ion Battery

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Aluminum and Steel

Automotive

Semiconductor

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

North America Hydroxypropyl Methlcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-hydroxypropyl-methlcellulose-market

Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose hpmc Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market

GCC Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market

Latin America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market

United States Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose HPMC Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-hydroxypropyl-methylcellulose-market

Canada Diabetes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-diabetes-market

Brazil Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brazil-generic-drug-market

Turkey Diabetes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/turkey-diabetes-market-report-forecast-2019-2024