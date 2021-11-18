AIOps Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Future Scope and Forecast 2021 to 2026

AIOps Market

The Global AIOps Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" AIOps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global AIOps Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Artificial Intelligence for information technology operations (AIOps) refer to multi-layered technological platforms that automate and enhance information technology (IT) operations through analytics and machine learning (ML). It provides visibility into performance data and dependencies while identifying system issues and patterns. It is primarily used to diagnose and report errors using performance monitoring tools.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for process automation in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. The deployment of AIOps solves performance and configuration issues while delivering real-time information to gain actionable insights, which is significantly contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rising demand for large-scale digital transformations that requires sophisticated operations solutions. Moreover, the increasing preference for remote working across the globe has also propelled the requirement for AIOps as they are utilized for strengthening IT security by deploying cloud-based solutions. Other factors, including various technological advancements in cloud-based solutions and significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, coupled with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, have also provided an impetus to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Appdynamics (Cisco Systems Inc.)

BMC Software Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Dynatrace Inc.

HCL Technologies

International Business Machines Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Moogsoft Inc.

Resolve Systems LLC

Splunk Inc.

Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc.)

Zenoss Inc

AIOps Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, organization size, deployment mode and end use industry.

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Cloud

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

