Kazakhstan Beauty Queen Aika Iskakova set to compete in Miss Fashion Global Pageant in Florida

One of Kazakhstan's top models has been selected to compete at the upcoming Miss Fashion Global beauty pageant this weekend in Florida.

Aika Iskakova, who hails from the Central-Asian nation, is set to represent her native country and compete against hundreds of other women to be crowned Miss Fashion Global 2021.

The famed pageant, which is held annually in Pensacola, Florida sees models compete in one of six categories; Fit, Petite, Curvy, Runway, Forty and older, or Teen. The competition will see 6 beauty queens crowned in each category, with one chosen as the overall winner to receive the prestigious and life-changing prize. The winner who receives the crown will be given a modelling contract, the opportunity to model at New York Fashion Week and even a cash prize.

Hoping to take this year's crown, and competing in the petite category, Aika Iskakova hopes that she will be able to use the opportunity to represent Kazakhstan women and empower them through self-confidence and body positivity. The pageant's key focus this year is on embracing women of all backgrounds, ethnicities and body sizes and using the power of beauty to help instigate positive societal change towards women.

Miss Iskakova, who was born in Almaty, Kazakhstan's second largest city, said of her role as a beauty queen "I have always believed in the importance of combining both beauty and intelligence and using these attributes, that all women possess, to help inspire others and empower women to push for their dreams and to always remain determined with their goals."

The pageant begins this Friday 19th November and will be judged on best runway walk, best swimwear look, best model look, and the most fashionable.



