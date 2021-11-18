Expert view: South Korea Cell Culture Market still promises to grow by 13.7% CAGR [2020 - 2027]

South Korea Cell Culture

High investment related to the cell culture vertical is anticipated to restrain the growth of the cell culture market during the forecast period.

South Korea Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "South Korea Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening and Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, and Others), and End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Cell culture is a technique that involves obtaining cells from animals or plants. These obtained cells are then subjected to artificial growth medium. The entire technique involves the use of tools, which are also known as instruments. Some of the instruments include bioreactors, cell culture vessels, and others. In addition, bioreactors are used to carry out biological reaction, which is used to culture aerobic cells.

The growth of the cell culture market is driven by various factors such as surge in prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of cell culture technique. In addition, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market include growth in awareness related to use of cell culture technique in research as well as increase in research-related funding in South Korea.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sartorius AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.), Corning Incorporated, Avantor, Inc. (VWR International, LLC), Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, and STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South Korea Cell Culture Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers South Korea Cell Culture Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global South Korea Cell Culture Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.2.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.3.Research methodology

1.3.1.Primary research

1.3.2.Secondary research

1.3.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.1.1.Top investment pockets

3.1.2.Top winning strategies

3.2.Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Prevalence of cancer

3.3.1.2.Increase in adoption of cell culture technique

3.3.1.3.Increase in research funding

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.2.1.High capital investment

3.3.2.2.Lack of infrastructure for cell-based research

3.3.3.Opportunity

3.3.3.1.Expected rise in demand for advanced technologies

3.3.4.Impact analysis

3.4.Market share analysis (South Korea culture media market, 2019)

3.5.Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the cell culture market

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. Which are the top companies hold the market share in South Korea Cell Culture Market?

Q2. Does the South Korea Cell Culture Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q3. What are the key trends in the South Korea Cell Culture Market report?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the South Korea Cell Culture Market report?

Q5. What is the total market value of South Korea Cell Culture Market report?

Q6. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q7. What is the market value of South Korea Cell Culture Market in 2023?

