Breast Biopsy Market Rising Up Gradually with the Adoption of New Technologies

Breast Biopsy Market

The widespread usage of biopsy screening programs has rapidly increased the adoption rate of breast biopsy procedures.

Breast Biopsy Market by Product [Vacuum Assisted Biopsy, Core Needle Biopsy & Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy], Image Guided Technology (MRI-Guided Biopsy, Ultrasound Guided Biopsy, CT-Guided Biopsy)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Breast Biopsy Market by Product [Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB), Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) and Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)], Image-Guided Technology (MRI-Guided Biopsy, Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy, CT-Guided Biopsy) and End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

A breast biopsy is a procedure of locating a diseased tissue in the breast and collecting the specimen sample of the area for further examination and diagnosis. Breast biopsies are performed by using minimally invasive biopsy systems, owing to minimal disfigurement and pain. Non-invasive biopsy techniques provide preventive measures that assist physicians in diagnosing and treating high-risk breast cancer. This information prevents the application of chemotherapy in breast cancer, reducing the complexities of chemo-radiations. Vacuum-assisted breast biopsy devices (VAB), core needle biopsies, and fine-needle aspiration biopsy are commonly used to perform biopsy procedures.

The core needle biopsy (CNB) segment dominated the global market in 2016 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the analysis period, owing to the less invasive procedure compared to others and it provides a more definitive diagnosis. Moreover, the use of CNB and ultrasonographic and mammographic guidance is highly accurate for diagnosing breast cancer that supplements the market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Hologic Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.), C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton and Dickinson Company, Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Encapsule medical Devices LLC., Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Johnson & Johnson), Intact Medical Corporation, and Galini SRL.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Breast Biopsy Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Breast Biopsy Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Breast Biopsy Market growth.

