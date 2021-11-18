Waterproof Men’s Parka Jackets Canada – Best Winter Coats With Hoods Launched

Frank And Oak, updates its range of sustainable winter apparel for men. The Capital winter coat is a stylish parka for extreme cold. The waterproof jacket with a hood provides featherless insulation with an estimated warmth rating: -30° C and below.

The most recent addition to Frank And Oak’s line of products is a waterproof, seam-sealed parka ideal for staying warm and dry throughout winter in cold, rainy climates.

The latest version of Frank And Oak’s Capital winter coat is their most technical and sustainable item in the outerwear range yet, made with two layers of recycled polyester and constructed for total durability.

Started by two good friends and a team of passionate creatives, Frank And Oak has quickly grown into a clothing brand that promotes sustainability and functionality throughout all of their collections. The company understands that it takes time and work to create a truly eco-conscious brand, and is not afraid to put in the required efforts in every aspect of the business – from the materials and suppliers they use, to working with WWF-Canada and Oceanside to help clean up the planet, one person at a time.

The Capital winter coat in black is constructed using a double layer of breathable recycled polyester, with a neoprene collar designed to keep heat in and water out. Insulated with the company’s preferred cruelty-free Featherless Primaloft® Silver insulation, the parka will keep customers warm in temperatures as low as -30ºC by trapping natural body heat.

A technical coat in more ways than one, the parka features a jersey extension in each sleeve, with a thumbhole designed to help wearers keep their hands free whilst staying warm. Seam-sealed with additional magnets and NATULON® recycled zipper tape on the front closure, the coat also includes inside media pockets and a smart pocket with an earphone hole. For more information visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Both wind-resistant and machine washable for ultimate convenience, the Capital winter coat from Frank And Oak is available in neutral black, rosin, and grey colours in sizes ranging from XS up to XXL.

With the latest announcement, Frank And Oak continue to provide a range of practical, stylish, and comfortable clothing for men and women, made with eco-conscious materials and built to last.

