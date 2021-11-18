MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

November 8, 2021 to Monday November 15, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 8, 2021, through Monday, November 15, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 56 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 8, 2021

An AKM BB gun was recovered in the 400 block of Sheridan Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-163-713

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

A Ceska Zbrojovka 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 500 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 21-163-805

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-163-859

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Bobbi Latrice Jackson, of Northeast, D.C., for Threats to Kidnap/Injure a Person/Damage Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-163-943

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of First Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-163-972

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-163-989

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Xenia Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Derrell Thrower, of Southwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-164-015

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver, a Remington Arms 770 rifle, an FN Herstal 5.7 caliber handgun, a SKS rifle, a SDS Imports Lynx 12 gauge shotgun, and a Ruger Max Impact .22 caliber air rifle BB gun were recovered in the 6600 block of Piney Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old James Skarbek, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Cultivation of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-164-029

A Springfield Armory XP5 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-164-083

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Sequan Harold Laster, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-164-183

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of W Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-164-191

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Avron Lucien Fortineau, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-164-215

A Phoenix Arms Raven .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-164-219

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-164-221

A Smith & Wesson 38 Master 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of E Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Jaloni Jerair Early, of Northwest, D.C., and 42-year-old Eric Delonte Cook, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-164-254

A Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Oak Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Joshua Allen, of Southeast, D.C., for Murder I, Assault with Intent to Kill, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-164-275

A Bryson Arms 25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-164-295

A Taurus .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 100 block of Rock Creek Church Road, Northwest. CCN: 21-164-377

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Hillcrest Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Kyle Terrence Hubbard, of Northeast, D.C., for Contempt of CPO/TPO, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-164-464

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Cory Heard, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 21-164-478

A Glock 17 9mm handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Omar Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of a Destructive Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Flee Law Enforcement Officer, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-164-556

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-164-570

A Bryco 48 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Russell Lemar Dennis, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CNN: 21-164-710

A Taurus G2C PT111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-year Daquan Markell Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-164-740

Thursday, November 11, 2021

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Dimitrious Benbow, Sr., of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-164-834

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-164-911

A Whitworth .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 6000 block of Blair Road, Northwest. CCN: 21-164-929

A Taurus Millennium PT140 Pro .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Channing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kameron Tylah Bradshaw, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 21-164-966

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Andrew Vincent Sharpe, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-165-052

A Daisy Powerline 93 BB gun was recovered in the 500 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-165-236

Friday, November 12, 2021

A Tech 22 .22 caliber handgun and a Crosman SNR357 BB gun were recovered in the 3200 block of 11th Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-165-414

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tyrone Thurman Robinson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-165-642

An Iver Johnson Eagle XL .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-165-723

Saturday, November 13, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-165-991

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southwest. CCN: 21-166-148

A Del-ton DTI-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2100 block of 24th Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-166-233

A Tisas Trabzon Zig M1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Independence Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Anthony Campbell, Jr., of South District Heights, MD, for Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-166-278

Sunday, November 14, 2021

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Rashad Timothy Wilson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-166-318

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Antwon Willie Bailey, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-166-627

A Steyr S9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Shanelle Sherrina Campbell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-166-672

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a 4.5mm caliber BB gun were recovered in the 1900 block of Q Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Deonte Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Adano Williams, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Possession of a BB gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-166-678

Monday, November 15, 2021

A Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-166-770

A Smith & Wesson SD9V 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Exit 2 of Interstate 295 Northbound to Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-166-851

A Ruger SR40C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-166-878

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of U Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-167-121

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Taurus G2 PT111 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1700 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Kayvon Stancil, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-167-158

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information November be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

