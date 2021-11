TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until November 24, 2021, to act on these bills.

HB 1B – COVID-19 Mandates

CS/HB 3B – Public Records

HB 5B – Florida Occupational Safety and Health State Plan

HB 7B – Vaccinations During Public Health Emergencies

