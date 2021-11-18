EvenMix ™ Announces The Launch of Its Clamp Mount Mixer

EvenMix’s new clamp mount mixer is lighter, easier to mount, and more powerful than what is currently available. The brand terms the new clamp mount mixer as “game-changing.”

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even Mix™, announced the launch of the company’s new clamp mount mixer, which is lighter and easier to use than traditional clamp mount mixers. Traditionally, clamp mount mixers are heavy, expensive, and highly inefficient. That’s why the company’s new mixer can be a potential “game-changer.” The company has said that the new clamp mount mixer is much easier to attach to open containers regardless of size and shape. It has also been engineered to be long-lasting, offering excellent power and lightweight.

Even Mix™ is a brand that’s best known for developing innovative mixing products. The company’s tote mixers are considered revolutionary. However, similar to the company’s tote mixers, the clamp mount mixer has been developed with the help of a NASA engineer to deliver the best possible mixing experience. The new mixer is also compatible with their electric and air drives while perfectly compatible with the Digital Drive. In addition, Even Mix™ also develops and manufactures custom shafts to ensure a size that’s right for any tank depth. Furthermore, they (mixers) benefit from the brand’s patented 3D mixing design.

Speaking of the blades, those are designed to quickly expand to 16” in diameter once the actual mixing process starts. The pressure results in a pumping action that moves all the materials around in the container, often in many directions, creating a thorough mix. The blades will also mix all the materials around the container, across the crevices and corners. The company has said that the mixer has been put through numerous tests across various suspensions and substances. That’s why all the amazing claims aren’t just slick marketing statements.

Readers can watch the new clamp mount mixer in action and read more about it by visiting the company’s official website at https://evenmix.com/container-clamp-mount-mixer.

“At Even Mix™, our clamp mount mixer, like all other mixing machines we’ve sold in the past, has fewer parts with a simpler design, which means that by design, there are fewer things that can go wrong with the machine. Also, users can easily mix and match the drives they use with the mixers or even the drum they are currently using. It is a system that’s flexible and will pay dividends for businesses in the way of labor hours, energy saved, and ensuring the right outcome of the mixture.” Said one of the spokespeople for Even Mix™.

She added, “In addition, buyers can continue to count on our legendary customer support, the same support that people who buy our tote agitators or mixers get. You can expect the availability of everything from drives to blades. If anything, it is meant to help businesses save time and money by choosing a company that designs and manufactures its mixers. You don’t have to wait for months if you need another drive or blade because we keep enough stock to go around.”

About Even Mix™

Even Mix™ is best known for using the latest technology and aerospace engineering design to build pump technology and state-of-the-art variable pitch blades, bringing true mixing technology. The mixing blades do away with having a pin when installed, and the blades can be used at the bottom. It also means that the blades or mixers can be used in both plastic and linear drums.

###

Media Contact

Even Mix

13676 Station Road. Columbia Station, OH 44028

Phone: (440)236-6677

Email: info@evenmix.com

Website: https://evenmix.com





news by: news.38digitalmarket.com



Attachment