Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,379 in the last 365 days.

VSP investigates domestic altercation in Weathersfield

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police investigates domestic altercation in Weathersfield

 

WEATHERSFIELD, Vermont (Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021) — Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2021, in the town of Weathersfield.

 

The Weathersfield Police Department received a 911 call at about 3:15 p.m. reporting that a domestic altercation had occurred at a home on Melody Lane in Weathersfield. First responders located one adult man deceased at the scene. A second adult man was located in the home with serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was reported in critical but stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

 

There is no search for a suspect and no indication of a danger to the public.

 

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its initial stages and includes members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division. In addition, VSP is receiving assistance from police departments in Chester, Springfield and Weathersfield, along with the Ascutney Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance, Inc.

 

The identities of those involved will be released following notification of relatives and continued investigation. The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

 

No further details are available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

VSP investigates domestic altercation in Weathersfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.