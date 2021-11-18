VSP investigates domestic altercation in Weathersfield

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police investigates domestic altercation in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Vermont (Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021) — Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2021, in the town of Weathersfield.

The Weathersfield Police Department received a 911 call at about 3:15 p.m. reporting that a domestic altercation had occurred at a home on Melody Lane in Weathersfield. First responders located one adult man deceased at the scene. A second adult man was located in the home with serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was reported in critical but stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

There is no search for a suspect and no indication of a danger to the public.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its initial stages and includes members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division. In addition, VSP is receiving assistance from police departments in Chester, Springfield and Weathersfield, along with the Ascutney Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance, Inc.

The identities of those involved will be released following notification of relatives and continued investigation. The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details are available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

