Natural Stone Market Hit at a CAGR of 3.9% to Reach $48,068.4 Million by 2026 | Global Demand & Growth Factors

Increase in disposable income of individuals and surge in awareness of attractive outdoor designs have shifted the inclination toward home remodeling.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A number of domestic players are expanding their business in Asia-Pacific and North American regions, owing to increased customer base, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the granite and marble, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Natural Stone Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global natural stone market size was valued at $35.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $48.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The natural stones include quartzite, slate, limestone, sandstone, marble, granite, and others. Natural stone are used for building purposes and construction of monuments. They play a vital role in improving the visual appeal of commercial buildings and infrastructure through innovative landscaping and flooring solutions. Increase in awareness toward outdoor entertainment area, especially among millennials is anticipated to drive the growth of the global natural stone market in the coming years.

The increasing rate of building renovation and remodeling majorly drive the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange continue to influence the profit margins for the market players, and is projected to hinder the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, increase in new construction activities, especially in emerging economies is anticipated to drive the natural stone market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

Dimpomar

Dermitzakis Bros S.A.

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A.

MARGRAF

Mumal Marble

Polycor Inc.

Temmer Marble

Topalidis

Xishi Stone Group

Key Market Segmentation

By Type

Marble

Granite

Limestone

Others

By Application

Flooring

Memorial arts

Wall Cladding

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

