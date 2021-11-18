Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.17.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Gregory Bradbard, 46, of Rancho Cucamonga, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Bradbard has been President at the Hope through Housing Foundation and Senior Vice President at National Community Renaissance since 2017. He was President and Chief Executive Officer at Inland Empire United Way from 2010 to 2017. Bradbard was Executive Director for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County in 2007, where he was Director of Development from 2001 to 2007. Bradbard is a member of the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce, San Bernardino Countywide Vision Leadership Team and Southern California Leadership Council. He earned a Master of Arts degree in management from the University of Redlands. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bradbard is registered without party preference.

Chrysanthy Demos, 35, of Sacramento has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Demos is Founder and has served as Chief Executive Officer of Wellcent LLC since 2021. She was President and Chief Executive Officer at AKT Investment Inc. from 2018 to 2021, where she held other positions from 2008 to 2018, including Vice President and Assistant to the President. Demos is a member of the MIND Institute Board of Advisors at the University of California, Davis, the Sacramento Host Committee and Leadership 100. She is a board member of Friends of St. Nicholas Ground Zero. Demos earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Demos is registered without party preference.

Richard E. Goldman, 70, of Kentfield, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Goldman was Managing Partner at Hatchery SF from 2003 to 2018. He was Executive Producer of the movie Riding My Way Back from 2013 to 2015. Goldman was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Ethos Alliance from 2008 to 2012. He was Co-Founder of The Men’s Wearhouse from 1973 to 2002. Goldman is board chair of the San Domenico School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Goldman is a Democrat.

Catherine H. Milton, 78, of Menlo Park, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Milton was Senior Advisor at the Haas Center for Public Service from 2016 to 2020 and President of Friends of the Children from 2001 to 2004. She was Vice President at Save the Children from 1995 to 2001. Milton was Senior Vice President for the Corporation for National Service from 1993 to 1995. She was Executive Director for the Commission on National and Community Service from 1991 to 1993. Milton was Special Assistant to the President of Stanford University from 1982 to 1991. She was Founding Director of the Haas Center for Public Service from 1982 to 1991. She was a Staff Member for the Special Committee on Aging at the United States Senate from 1981 to 1982. Milton was a Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Enforcement and Operation at the United States Department of the Treasury from 1977 to 1981 She was Assistant Director at the Police Foundation from 1970 to 1975. Milton earned an honorary Doctor of Education degree from Mount Holyoke. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Milton is a Democrat.

Araceli Mohamed, 54, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Mohamed has been Account Manager at National University since 2019 and has been Founder of Volunteer with Cheli since 2014. She was Director of Volunteer Services and Community Leadership Development at the San Diego LGBT Community Center from 2017 to 2019. Mohamed was Chief of Operations Officer at the United States Police and Fire Championship from 2013 to 2017. She was Leadership and Community Resources Director at the San Diego LGBT Pride from 2009 to 2013. Mohamed was Council Representative and Executive Assistant at the City of San Diego from 2001 to 2008. She was Program Director at Family Equality Council from 2000 to 2001. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mohamed is a Democrat.

Kaira Rouda, 58, of Laguna Beach, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Rouda has been an Author at Thomas & Mercer since 2021. She was an Author at Harper Collins Publisher from 2017 to 2020 and at Real You Publishing Group from 2011 to 2016. Rouda was an Author and Speaker at Real You Incorporated: 8 Essentials for Women Entrepreneurs from 2008 to 2011. She was Brand Creator and President at Real Living Real Estate from 2001 to 2010. Rouda was a Columnist at the Columbus Dispatch from 1995 to 2005. She was a Contributing Editor at Columbus Monthly from 1992 to 1998. Rouda was Vice President of Marketing at Stanley Steamer from 1990 to 1997. She was an Account Executive at Fahlgren from 1988 to 1990 and at Saga Communications from 1987 to 1988. Rouda was a Reporter at the American City Business Journal from 1985 to 1987. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rouda is a Democrat.

