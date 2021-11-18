Real Estate Market Growing at a CAGR of 2.8% to Reach $8,662.2 Billion by 2026 | By Property, Business

Growth in construction industry is one of the major contributors to the real estate market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in construction industry especially in the Asia-Pacific region. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, and expanded geographical reach.

The global real estate market size was valued at $6.8 trillion in 2018 and is projected to reach $8.6 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Request for (192 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6394

The real estate companies are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their real estate market share. For instance, in July 2019, CBRE Group, Inc., a U.S.-based commercial real estate investment firm acquired shares of UK-based Telford Homes Plc. The acquisition aims to expand footprints in the UK and Europe. Similarly, Life House, a vertically integrated hotel company has secured around $100 million in Blue Flag Partners for its business expansion through the acquisition of additional hotels.

Furthermore, growth in urbanization and population drives the commercial and industrial sector, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for real estate in the coming years. Currently, by business, in 2018, the sales segment has garnered significant market share, owing to the expansion of the infrastructure sector in developing regions. The growth is mainly because of the growth in the demand for various properties such as residential, commercial, and industrial.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging real estate market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the global market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global real estate market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the global market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry of real estate.

Request for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6394

Leading Players

American Tower

AvalonBay Communities

Ayala Land Inc.

Gecina

Link REIT

Prologis

Segro

Simon Property Group

Sinar Mas Land

Welltower

Key Market Segments

By Property

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Land

By Business

Sales

Rental

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6394