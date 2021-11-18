Nevada DOT Freeway Service Patrol and GEICO Team Up to Donate Thanksgiving Turkeys to Local Food Banks

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) today announced GEICO as the new sponsor of the Freeway Service Patrol. In recognition of the announcement, the partnership donated 300 Thanksgiving turkeys to the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada in Reno/Sparks. The donation, which arrived in the newly-sponsored Freeway Service Patrol vehicles, shows NDOT’s longstanding commitment to Nevada communities.

“The Freeway Service Patrol is on the front lines of our mission to keep Nevadans safe and connected,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “The Freeway Service Patrol helps more quickly and safely respond to and clear roadway incidents, making all travelers more mobile and safe.”

GEICO’s sponsorship allows NDOT to augment Freeway Service Patrol routes and services; ultimately providing help to motorists in need and improving mobility on the state’s highest volume freeways. The Freeway Service Patrol responds in total to more than 55,000 incidents every year, with approximately 80 percent of incidents cleared within fifteen minutes.

Freeway Service Patrol vans patrol sections of the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan freeways during peak travel hours to provide traffic control and safety at incident scenes, from crash-related lane closures to assisting with removal of roadside debris. The Patrol also helps keep the freeway clear by assisting motorists to remove stalled vehicles, as well as providing basic first aid, extinguishing minor vehicle fires and more. Each Freeway Service Patrol operator is a certified automotive technician and receives emergency vehicle operator, fire protection, CPR, hazardous materials, traffic flagging, and First Aid certifications. By more quickly clearing roadside incidents, the Freeway Service Patrol increases mobility and reduces wasted fuel and vehicle emissions due to congestion. The service also helps reduce secondary crashes. The patrol vehicles are equipped with flashing lights, traffic control equipment, pop-up arrow boards, push bumpers and basic automotive repair equipment.

GEICO has worked for decades to help make driving safer for all travelers. Through sponsorship of the Freeway Service Patrol, the company has created an alliance in freeway safety with the Nevada DOT. “At this time of year, with many Americans on the roads visiting loved ones, it’s incredibly important to do our part to ensure they get there safely,” said Michelle Trindade, GEICO’s Regional Vice President. “It’s an honor to work with the Nevada Department of Transportation to sponsor the Freeway Service Patrol. Whether it’s an everyday incident or a catastrophic event, GEICO prides itself on being there when our customers need us the most.”

One in four children in the state of Nevada doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from. This Thanksgiving, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will distribute meal kits to about 2,000 families, a significantly higher number than last year. Three Square, the only food bank in Southern Nevada, and largest hunger relief organization, serving four counties – Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye – expects to feed roughly 4.5 million pounds of food in November 2021. Without generous donations, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Three Square would not be able to serve those that need help.

When asked about the partnership and impact of the donation, Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank recognized such partnerships which not only provide life-changing donations but also create awareness for the issue of hunger. “Across Nevada, we are still seeing so many families who are struggling with hunger every day,” said Joe Ham of the Three Square Food Bank. Jocelyn Lantrip at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada added, “It takes all of us to make sure the need is met, and we are very grateful to Nevada DOT and GEICO for this help.”

A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO is a stable company that was founded 85 years ago with a focus on making driving safer for all travelers. Through sponsorship of the Freeway Service Patrol, GEICO continues its focus on safety by supporting the Nevada DOT.

While the patrol is not available by phone, Freeway Service Patrol schedules and information are available by visiting dot.nv.gov and selecting “Traveler Information.” More information can be found at ServicePatrolinfo.com; GEICO Living is also a great source for auto safety related articles and tips. Assisted motorists are encouraged to share about the help they received by posting to social media. Motorists will be able to tag the patrols using #SafelyOMW.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.