Baker-Polito Administration Announces $680,000 MassWorks Grant for Chelmsford Water Main Upgrades 

CHELMSFORD — Today, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy was joined by state and local officials to announce a $680,000 MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant to the Town of Chelmsford to fund upgrades to a water main along Groton Road/Route 40. Through this MassWorks grant, Chelmsford will install an upgraded 12-inch ductile iron water line that will run approximately 1,700 feet from the interchange of Route 3 and Groton Road, west to the Westford town line. The new infrastructure and expanded capacity will support a proposed $13.6 million private investment that will result in construction of 12 duplexes, totaling 24 new units of housing, which will be moderately priced. The new housing development will be built on an 8.34-acre parcel and is estimated to create 40 construction jobs. The new water line will also create the opportunity for additional development along the Route 40 corridor in the future. Chelmsford’s MassWorks award was made through the Community One Stop for Growth platform, a single application portal and collaborative review process of grant programs launched in January 2021 that make targeted investments based on a development continuum. “We are pleased to partner with Chelmsford on a major infrastructure upgrade that opens the door for new housing and also unlocks significant new development potential along the Groton Road corridor,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I want to congratulate Chelmsford for their willingness to be part of the solution to the Commonwealth’s housing crisis and I look forward future developments along Groton Road that can be realized as a result of this award.” “MassWorks and the programs accessed through the One Stop support local infrastructure projects that attract private investment, spur housing production, and create jobs,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “I want to commend Chelmsford for taking advantage of our new, simplified process established through the One Stop, that allows us to strengthen our support for communities and position them to succeed on their plans for future growth.” “This MassWorks award will help Chelmsford sustain the momentum it has built to continue producing more needed housing,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “In addition to supporting planned housing now, this project will deliver the capacity upgrades that promise to create new development opportunities that will attract even more private investment in the future.” Chelmsford’s award is part of this year’s round of MassWorks Infrastructure Program Grants announced recently and is included among 56 grants – the largest number of awards in a single year in six years – totaling $66.5 million to 50 communities. Among this year’s MassWorks projects, 29 are reactivating underutilized sites, 27 are supporting transit-oriented developments and 29 have a mixed-use component. Additionally, 14 communities are receiving their first ever MassWorks award. Including this year’s round, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 326 MassWorks grants to 181 communities and has invested over $608 million in public infrastructure projects throughout the Commonwealth. These grants have directly supported the creation of 21,000 new housing units and tens of thousands of new construction and permanent jobs, while also leveraging over $13 billion in private investment. MassWorks is a competitive program that offers cities and towns flexible capital funding to support and accelerate housing production and job growth and is the largest program in Community One Stop for Growth. The One Stop is a single application portal and collaborative review process for multiple grant programs launched in January 2021 to make targeted investments based on a development continuum.

Including MassWorks grants, the Community One Stop for Growth program awarded $88 million for 196 projects in 122 communities across the Commonwealth in its first year. Of the 196 projects awarded, nearly one-third were located in a rural or small town, half were located in a Housing Choice Community, and one-third were located in a Gateway City. “The Town of Chelmsford appreciates the $680,000 grant under the MassWorks Infrastructure Program for the upgrade of 1,700 feet of the North Chelmsford Water District’s water main on Groton Road,” said Chelmsford Town Manager Paul Cohen. “This funding will support the construction of 24-units of needed housing. This is another example of the ongoing support for the Chelmsford community by Governor Baker’s Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing & Economic Development.” “I’m very pleased to hear of the $680,000 grant that will go toward upgrading and extending the water line on Groton Road. This water main upgrade and extension will allow for the building of more moderately-priced housing near Route 3,” said Representative Jim Arciero. “I want to thank Secretary Mike Kennealy of the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development and the other members of the Chelmsford legislative delegation for all their work to build and improve infrastructure and housing within the Town of Chelmsford and in Middlesex County.” “I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration for providing grants through the MassWorks Infrastucture Program,” said Representative Thomas A. Golden, Jr. “The award presentation from Secretary Kennealy to the town of Chelmsford in the amount of $680,000 for Groton Road, will allow the Town to upgrade and lengthen the water line and will also increase the water capacity for a new private development of moderately priced homes.” "It is a wonderful achievement for the town of Chelmsford to have earned this award from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program,” said Representative Tami Gouveia. “We know that maintaining and updating our infrastructure is critical to supporting happy, healthy communities. I look forward to seeing how this upgrade to Groton Road’s water main will help our town develop new areas for community engagement and affordable housing.” “The Baker Administration’s investment of the MassWorks Infrastructure Grant Program will continue to support economic development for towns and cities across the Commonwealth, to ensure new development opportunities for the future good of our neighborhoods,” said Representative Vanna Howard. “This funding for the town of Chelmsford’s Groton Road Water Main Upgrade will help ensure housing needs for our residents, and for that, we all should thank the Baker Administration for their support on this project.” The full list of this year’s MassWorks grant recipients can be found here.

