Baker-Polito Administration Announces $1 Million MassWorks Award to Burlington to Continue Water System Upgrades, Support Upcoming Development 

BURLINGTON — Today, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy was joined by state and local officials to announce a $1 million MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant to the Town of Burlington to fund a continuation of planned water system upgrades. The upgrades include upsizing approximately two miles of water mains and a new connection to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority in Lexington. Burlington’s MassWorks award was made through the Community One Stop for Growth platform, a single application portal and collaborative review process of grant programs launched in January 2021 that make targeted investments based on a development continuum. As previously announced, Burlington was also a recipient of $95,000 Housing Choice Community Capital Grant to evaluate infrastructure needs for the Blanchard Road corridor to accommodate future public realm improvements, pedestrian enhancements, and new connections that would link together Northeastern University’s Innovation Campus, existing green space, and the town’s commercial business district. In addition, this corridor study will explore the feasibility of future commercial development along Blanchard Road. “This project reflects the type of infrastructure that will help advance major developments in key sectors that create new jobs, more housing and future development potential,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Congratulations to Burlington on this award, which will bring them even closer to their economic development goals.” “I want to commend Burlington on their recent MassWorks awards, which have provided vital support to the town’s strategy for producing more housing, creating new jobs, and generating additional economic activity in the region,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Thanks to substantial process improvements resulting in the new One Stop program and with the flexibility provided through the MassWorks program, this award reflects our goal of giving more power to communities to achieve their individual visions for growth.” “Throughout the Commonwealth, we see example after example of how small projects can build momentum for transformative development in communities that plan for growth,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “As home to the second largest life-sciences cluster in the Commonwealth, Burlington’s award will ensure the region remains a force in this essential sector long into the future by supporting planned and future development, from lab and office space to housing for workers.” This award builds on Burlington’s $3.5 million MassWorks grant, awarded in 2020, which also supports this next phase of improvements. When complete, the project will provide an additional 3.5 million gallons of water per day for the town, which is necessary for the planned development of 250,000 square feet of new life-science space and the creation of 300 new apartments, all by the Nordblom Company. These developments are estimated to generate $133 million in private investment and support the continued buildout of Nordblom’s Northwest Park, an existing mixed-use campus of office, restaurant, retail, residential, and hospitality uses. In addition, these water system upgrades will create opportunities for future development on at least 11 underutilized sites in the Middlesex Turnpike and Route 3 corridors. Burlington’s award taps into more than $8.8 million from multiple public and private sources and builds on the town’s first phase of water main upgrades completed in 2020. Contributed funds include $3.1 million from the Town of Burlington, $4 million from the Nordblom Company, and over $1.7 million from the Town of Bedford. Burlington’s award is part of this year’s round of MassWorks Infrastructure Program Grants announced recently and is included among 56 grants – the largest number of awards in a single year in six years – totaling $66.5 million to 50 communities. Among this year’s MassWorks projects, 29 are reactivating underutilized sites, 27 are supporting transit-oriented developments and 29 have a mixed-use component. Additionally, 14 communities are receiving their first ever MassWorks award. Including this year’s round, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 326 MassWorks grants to 181 communities and has invested over $608 million in public infrastructure projects throughout the Commonwealth. These grants have directly supported the creation of 21,000 new housing units and tens of thousands of new construction and permanent jobs, while also leveraging over $13 billion in private investment. MassWorks is a competitive program that offers cities and towns flexible capital funding to support and accelerate housing production and job growth and is the largest program in Community One Stop for Growth. Including MassWorks grants, the Community One Stop for Growth program awarded $88 million for 196 projects in 122 communities across the Commonwealth in its first year. Of the 196 projects awarded, nearly one-third were located in a rural or small town, half were located in a Housing Choice Community, and one-third were located in a Gateway City. "Ambitious. Adaptable. Livable. These words embody the economic development goals of Burlington and our aspiration to be the region’s leader in shifting the suburban paradigm through smart growth and the MassWorks and Housing Choice awards will help us get there,” said Melisa Tintocalis, Burlington’s Economic Development Director. “We are very excited to receive this funding and feel the support of the state in our endeavors. Burlington is looking to the next generation of development and job creation to chart a new course for economic recovery in a post-pandemic world with infill development, life science cluster development and emerging as a new R&D hub." “Water infrastructure is a necessary foundation to sustainable development, and this MassWorks Infrastructure Program Grant is an investment in Burlington’s future,” said Senator Cindy F. Friedman. “Eliminating dangerous levels of toxins in the water supply while also upgrading the water infrastructure leverages existing resources to make water safer, spur development, and create jobs in Burlington.” "This is great news for Burlington. This MassWorks grant will help bolster the town's water system, support our residents, create full-time job opportunities, and protect the health of our residents by eliminating dangerous levels of PFAS in the water supply,” said Representative Ken Gordon. “I'm grateful to Secretary Kennealy for prioritizing this project and the leaders in Burlington for their continued efforts to ensure this project's success.” The full list of Housing Choice Community Grant Program recipients can be found here. The full list of this year’s MassWorks grant recipients can be found here.

