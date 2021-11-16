Submit Release
California's 5 mph speed limit on ocean rescue boats could endanger lives, state Supreme Court says

The state Supreme Court has granted a new trial to a San Diego surfer who filed suit after he broke his neck diving into the water to avoid a collision with a city lifeguard’s boat, which was exceeding the state’s 5 mph speed limit. But four of the justices say lawmakers should reconsider the speed limit for those boats because it could hamper rescues.

