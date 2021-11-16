The state Supreme Court has granted a new trial to a San Diego surfer who filed suit after he broke his neck diving into the water to avoid a collision with a city lifeguard’s boat, which was exceeding the state’s 5 mph speed limit. But four of the justices say lawmakers should reconsider the speed limit for those boats because it could hamper rescues.
You just read:
California's 5 mph speed limit on ocean rescue boats could endanger lives, state Supreme Court says
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.