(Subscription required) District Attorney George Gascón and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are working in tandem as part of an apparent legal strategy that has already overturned the death penalty sentences of four Los Angeles County convicted killers, a high-ranking prosecutor said Tuesday.
You just read:
California Attorney General Bonta, DA Gascon colluding to overturn death sentences, prosecutor alleges
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.