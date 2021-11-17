Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,377 in the last 365 days.

Outgunned: The story of a woman, an abuser, and California’s failing gun control

What happened to Calley Garay – a story that culminates this week in the Madera courthouse – is about more than one woman. It’s about California’s inability to disarm abusers, a longstanding failure that judges, advocates and law enforcement have been warning about for years.

You just read:

Outgunned: The story of a woman, an abuser, and California’s failing gun control

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.