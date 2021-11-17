Submit Release
Gov. Cox to unveil new health initiative

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 17, 2021) — On Thursday, Nov. 18, Gov. Spencer Cox will announce a new health initiative aimed at improving health care delivery, containing costs and improving health outcomes for all Utahns. 

