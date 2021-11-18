A Tone Productions Releases Debut Film “Slice O’ Cake”
Houston Based Film Director Scheduled To Release New Romantic ThrillerHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmed in Houston, Texas the highly anticipated film Slice O’ Cake make its debut on November 18, 2021. The movie is executive produced by A Tone Productions; the film follows Nathan DeJean who must learn how to navigate his life while he deals with self-impediments, classism, and sibling rivalry after a failed hoop dream. The movie is produced, directed, and written by Marcus Muhd. The Slice O' Cake stars Johnnie Dancy, LaTonya Talton, Maria Elena Sanchez, Domonique Goff, and Denise Jones. The new film is set to premiere on the website www.AtonePro.com.
ABOUT THE CAST:
Johnnie Dancy: is from New Orleans, Louisiana, a HipHop performer who currently resides in Houston, TX. He got into acting in 2017 and quickly gained notoriety in his role as “Nathan” in Slice O’ Cake. Johnnie is a fashion enthusiast and was a featured model in the Mask Showcase held in Houston, September 27, 2020.
LaTonya Talton: is a Model, Actress and owner of a professional catering service that specializes in providing meals, snacks, and beverages to your film production sets as well as families, and other businesses. Being in the entertainment business for over 10 years, LaTonya also has been a Production Assistant and has experience as an executive producer on set.
Maria Elena Sanchez: is an award-winning singer/songwriter, composer and actress born in Cuba, a well as fluently bilingual in both English and Spanish. Maria Elena’s career started in her 20's and she is also a published poet. Maria Elena has published several songs and has acted on several projects.
Domonique Goff: An Actress from Houston, TX who utilizes her skills as a professional Fitness Trainer to choreograph stunt scenes for film productions. She has taken courses in Exercise Sciences at University of Houston, and currently resides in Rosharon, TX.
Denise Darcel: An actress known for her Specialty role in Fox network series STAR as press, episode 6, Season 3. She has a supporting speaking role in the Indie film “Slice O’ Cake”, 2021.Denise is featured in the featured film “I Do”, 2020, as a lawyer. The film “I Do” won Best Biblical Family film in the Content 2020 Film Festival and Media Summit. Also, she has a supporting role in the featured film “Parallel Parking”, 2018. Furthermore, Denise was filmed in two more Indies as an extra in 2018, “Hollywood Invisible Ties” and “Social Love Affair”.
About Marcus Muhd (Producer, Writer, Director): A native of Houston, Texas, Marcus Muhd was born on the southeast side. He has an extensive artistic background as a lyrical writer and musician. He later developed the business skills of marketing and new-media desktop publishing, which helped him established A Tone Productions in 2011.
Muhd's mantra is independence first, then apply skills in music and the various stages of the film production process. Photography, Project Management, Marketing, and Directing, are not only his fields of trade, but also his active passions.
During his pursuit in filmmaking, Muhd also tried his hand in acting. Which led to him receiving a Best Action Movie Actor award in the US China International Film Festival 2018. Upon the release of Slice O’ Cake Muhd is preparing to release more projects soon.
