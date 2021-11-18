Ride Scotland Without Leaving Home - Ride the World with VeloReality’s 18000 km of 4K and HD Videos and Free Software

Ride with a smile in Scotland instead of a frown because you're bored in your basement or riding through rain, snow and sleet!

15 new VeloReality videos add to the world’s largest collection of high quality cycling Videos in 4K and HD with cinema quality for any bike and ANT+ trainer.

We’re happy to add scenic Scotland to our constantly growing collection, with new releases monthly throughout the 2022 indoor riding season and many more on the roadmap for filming next summer.” — VP Sales Davis Gravelsins.

CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeloReality VP Business Development Davis Gravelsins today announced the release of 15 new videos filmed in Scotland - adding to the company’s collection of ultrahigh quality Real Life Videos in 4K and full 1080 HD, which is world’s largest currently available.

The new cinema quality videos are made for viewing on 70-inch plus big-screens with no screen shudder or lag for any bike and ANT+ trainer set up, and will also play on any smaller screen.

Filmed in 10 countries with a wide variety of terrain types ranging from long flat segments to grinding climbs, the videos may be purchased individually and downloaded, as well as bundled into Grand Tours (GTs) of 3 to 5 segments with the complete collection of 4K or HD on shippable drive.

VeloReality videos are also available via subscription, providing the opportunity for unlimited access to all 4K, HD and 720p videos for the duration of the subscription.

The company’s ever-expanding video collection features iconic rides including Ventoux, Marmotte, Arches National Park along with hundreds of other less travelled routes.

The VeloReality mantra of ‘Ride Reality’ is a call to action for winter season riders suffering from basement training boredom, or facing the perils or riding outdoors in stormy weather.

About VeloReality

VeloReality is a VR bike training and Real Life Video (RLV) streaming company that produces the world’s largest, fastest-growing and highest-quality 720, 1080 HD and Ultra HD 4K rides. A global VR indoor training leader, we offer free VRide software that works on any ANT+ smart trainer as well as free VeloStream720 streaming and On-Demand access to our entire collection of RLVs. Our own smart trainer — the LYNX VR — is the world’s most advanced indoor turbo trainer with unmatched real-feel ride for use with one's own bike. If you ride inside, Ride Reality.

NEW -- Ride Scenic Scotland Without Leaving Home