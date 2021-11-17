New speed limit signs will be in place along U.S. 169 in Adel on Wednesday, Dec. 1

ADEL, Iowa – Nov. 17, 2021 – Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1, motorists will see new speed limit signs along the U.S. 169 corridor in Adel. The city of Adel and the Iowa DOT are working collaboratively to ensure U.S. 169 remains safe while the area continues to grow.

Crews will be placing digital message signs along U.S. 169 to alert motorists of the upcoming changes prior to Dec. 1. The current 55 mph signs at the south side of Adel between 302nd Place and Timberview Drive will be replaced with 50 mph signs. The current 45 mph signs along U.S. 169 between Timberview Drive and Greenwood drive will be replaced with 40 mph signs.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Scott Suhr at 712-243-3355 or scott.suhr@iowadot.us