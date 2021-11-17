Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Pickens; One Person and Eight Animals Exposed

For Immediate Release: November 17, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found near Penrose Circle and Allgood Bridge Road in Pickens, SC has tested positive for rabies. One person was potentially exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. One dog, six goats, and one donkey were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on November 15, 2021, and was confirmed to have rabies on November 16, 2021.

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by the department and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Similarly, species of livestock are susceptible to rabies; cattle and horses are the most frequently reported infected livestock species; therefore, all livestock with USDA approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine) that have frequent contact with humans or are considered valuable should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, pets, and or livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenville office at (864) 372-3273 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This skunk is the seventh animal in Pickens County to test positive for rabies in 2021. There have been 88 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2020, two of the 168 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Pickens County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs Offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

###