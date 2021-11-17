Submit Release
Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect

Jefferson City — State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, has been tentatively named chairman of the Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect. The 14-member committee consisting of members of both the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives voted to name Sen. Thompson Rehder chairman during a hearing on Nov. 16. Due to an insufficient number of House members present, she will serve as acting chair until a formal vote occurs when the committee meets next.

“The safety of Missouri’s children is one of my greatest concerns, so it’s a great honor to be asked to chair this vital joint committee of the Missouri Legislature,” Sen. Thompson Rehder said. “As a mother and grandmother, I can think of few issues more important to the Legislature than the care for abused and neglected children and improving Missouri’s foster care system.”

Formed in 2012, the committee reviews programs aimed and addressing child abuse and neglect and makes recommendations regarding foster care and systems to protect the welfare of Missouri’s children.

For more information about Sen. Rehder, visit www.senate.mo.gov/Rehder

 

