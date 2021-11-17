Eligible disabled veterans may now apply for school property tax credit

DOVER, DE— Veterans with a 100 percent disability rating may be eligible for a tax credit against 100 percent of non-vocational school district property tax. House Bill 214 with House Amendment 1, which was signed into law by Governor John Carney on August 10th, 2021, allows school districts to grant a Disabled Veterans School Property Tax Credit to eligible disabled veterans.

“Our veterans make sacrifices unfamiliar to most, and for those disabled veterans that sacrifice is even greater. We have a solemn obligation to make sure they are taken care of when they come back home,” said Governor John Carney. “House Bill 214 honors that sacrifice. Thanks to all the advocates and members of the General Assembly that championed this bill.” “Many of our disabled veterans struggle physically, mentally, and financially. Providing them an exemption from school property taxes will alleviate a financial burden,” said Office of Veterans Services Director Josh Matticks. “We’re thankful for Governor Carney and all the members of the Delaware General Assembly who made this happen.”

Currently, all 16 Delaware non-vocational school districts have approved the school property tax credit. To qualify, applicants must:

Receive 100% disability compensation due to service-connected, permanent, and total disability based on individual unemployability or a 100% disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (USDVA).

Have held legal domicile in Delaware for the past 3 years.

Pay their property tax bill in full by the end of each tax year in order to qualify for this credit in a subsequent property tax year.

Credit applications are due by April 30, 2022 tax year in order to receive the credit for the 2022 tax year . To apply, qualified disabled veterans must fill out an application found on the Delaware Department of Finance’s website at https://finance.delaware.gov/disabled-veterans/. Applicants must provide:

A valid driver’s license or official state ID.

Documentation of USDA disability.

A copy of their Social Security Card.

For more information on the Disabled Veterans School Tax Credit, please visit https://finance.delaware.gov/disabled-veterans or visit the Disabled Veterans School Tax Credit Frequently Asked Questions page at https://finance.delaware.gov/disabled-veterans/disabled-veterans-school-tax-credit-faq/.

Individuals may also contact the County office in which they live at the following numbers:

New Castle County

(302) 395-5520

Kent County

(302) 744-2401

Sussex County

(302) 855-7871