Written with Award-Winning Contributors and Consultants

The ABC's of Life in Communication, Mentoring Growth for Healthy Habits and Success: Biography of Nurses and Doctors

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurses exemplify strength, dignity, courage, and wisdom of beyond years. A children's book illustrated in a new book for kids how a nurse served over 25 years in the field of nursing in elder care. We study various age groups and best learning techniques for ages 5 to adolescents including Mathnasium for grades 1 to 8 and learning facilities. This holiday season as we spend time with several book clubs, we cherished the holidays and time with sweet grandparents, children and grandchildren. It is difficult to summarize the life of a woman whose presence exemplified the strength, dignity, courage, and wisdom of one beyond her years. Our contributor is a natural caregiver, who always exhibited great compassion and care for her patients and War Veteran husband of thirty-years. These learning facilities also research as it is co-authored by award-winning offers customized in-person and live, face-to-face online assistance to help kids learn through lessons and tutorials for grades K-12. This book is featured in feature Beyond Exclamation and The ABC's of Life: Communication, Mentoring Growth for Healthy Habits and Success highlights activities, PD functions and the responsibilities citizens. Preorder today $14.95! Also, see Jacqui Wilson, J.D. - Founder and CEO - Empowerment University jacquiwilsonnet. A conglomerate of creativity, inspiration, and realism, consultants and Jacqui Wilson, the Founder of C.C.E. and former Administrative Hearing Official @ Tennessee https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacquiwilsonnet.

Related Links: Jacqui Wilson, J.D. - Founder and CEO - Empowerment University

https://www.christianchildrensempowerment.com/

Advertisement #6: The ABC's of Life

ISBN 978-1-7344654-4-0 USD $14.95

April 2021 (proceeds benefits

children) available now for

pre-order at https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com

The ABC's of Life

Communication, Mentoring Growth for Healthy Habits and Success

Award-Winning Consultants, Companies and WOSB Alicia Carroll

Tech Daily Life App®

webtechdailylife.app

https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com

Email: techinnovationglobal-info.com

Main Number: (888) 214-1033

Dedicated Fax Number

(888) 243-1930

Voice Local Number/Direct Line: (256) 217-5880