THE 6TH ANNUAL NYC SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL TO TAKE PLACE THIS SUNDAY
The event will be held at the Producer’s Club in Times Square this weekend.
Join us for the 6th Annual NYC Short Documentary Film Festival and become part of a growing tradition!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Short Independent Film festival is proud to announce it’s 6th consecutive run, which is set to take place this November 21, 2021.
— NYCSDFF
The one day event will “educate, entertain, and bring attention to important issues or to simply highlight the understated wonders of everyday life.”
This year’s festival will take place in the Times Square Theater District's landmark Off - Off Broadway playhouse, the Producer’s Club. The first session will begin at 11am and the second session will begin at 1pm. Each session will take approximately one hour and thirty minutes.
“Documentary film is a genre that is based in truth and told with style. Every second of every day, an infinite multitude of stories are playing out in every nook and cranny of the world – the goal of documentary film is to take this sprawling mass of real life and weave it into cinematic art,” reads the official website.
This year’s lineup includes independent films from all over the world including countries such as Switzerland, New Zealand, Japan, Italy, and more.
Those who are interested in attending the NYC Short Documentary Film festival may purchase tickets online here.
Dennis Cieri
NYC Short Documentary Film Festival
+1 917-763-2428
info@nycsdff.com