Memphis Filmmaker Elmore Calls Black America to challenge Public Relations Manager Toni Turner's Black on Black Racism
Toni Turner is the Memphis face & Practitioner of alleged Black on Black Racism against the Black Community of Orange Mound. Toni allegedly used her position to deny the Elderly Group The Orange Mound Energizers from being filmed at the Orange Mound Community Center
Anthony Elmore asked the Federal Court to bring both Mayors to Court . Elmore asked the court for Emergency Injunctive Relief from Retaliation, Discrimination , Racism, White Supremacy and Black on Black Racism against he and "Orange Mound" a Memphis Black Community
Memphis Black Filmmaker Anthony "Amp" Elmore Calls Black America USA to challenge Public Relations Manager Toni Holman Turner's alleged Black on Black Racism
Elmore asked the Federal Court for emergency relief from Toni Holman Turner Public Affairs Manager, Division of Parks and Neighborhoods at City of Memphis. Elmore is fighting for the "Dignity and Respect of Black America USA." Unknown to Memphis and the world is the fact that the 1st Community in America built for Blacks by Blacks is "Orange Mound" in Memphis. Orange Mound's history dates back to two Black Churches in Orange Mound; Mount Pisgah and Mount Moriah both who can trace their beginnings to 1879.
Elmore explains that "Orange Mound" is not just Memphis history, but "Orange Mound" represents the history, the culture and the struggle of Black America USA. Elmore explains that the greatest practice of Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black racism is the Memphis culture of disregard and the disrespect of the sanctity of "Orange Mound."
In 2016 1st Lady Michelle Obama recognized the sanctity of "Orange Mound via naming Orange Mound "A preserve America Community." The Preserve America Communities program recognizes and designates communities that protect and celebrate their heritage, use their historic assets for economic development and community revitalization, and encourage people to experience and appreciate local historic resources through education and heritage tourism.
On November 19, 2021 Elmore filed for "Emergency Injunctive Relief" for protection against retaliatory, tactics, White Supremacy, discrimination and Black on Black racism to deny Orange Mound the benefits of its "Preserve America Community" status. Click here to see the (emergency Injunctive Relief filing.) In a statement dated July 2, 2015, President Barack Obama Jr. acknowledged the historically African-American neighborhood's significance. President Obama said: "As the first community developed in the United States to enable African-Americans to purchase land and homes, it played a groundbreaking role in driving progress at a difficult time,"
While President Obama and the United State Federal Government acknowledge the significance of "Orange Mound" the City of Memphis instead of acknowledging the significance importance of "Orange Mound" the City of Memphis has characterized "Orange Mound" as the whipping boy and the face of Ghetto USA. Elmore explains that "Orange Mound's " Whipping boy image is the select Memphis practice of White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism.
Elmore in 2019 experienced what he calls Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism greatest insult. While in 2019 Black Filmmaker Tyler Perry in Atlanta opened the largest film studio in America, whereas Tyler Perry has created an over 2 Billion dollar Black film Industry in Atlanta. Elmore who is Memphis 1st Independent 35mm Feature filmmaker has been racially written out of Memphis film History by Linn Sitler who is Memphis Film Commissioner. Linn Sitler with the help of Memphis Film Commission Black Board Chairman Gail Jones Carson, influenced African/American State Representative G.A. Hardaway and African/American Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari was able to acquire a combined total of over 5 Million dollars in tax payer dollars to incentivize the production of the failed NBC drama, "Bluff City Law."
Elmore simply asked Linn Sitler and the Memphis Shelby County film Commission to come to "Orange Mound" to arrange a "news Conference" to support Black Films and Black Filmmakers. While Linn Sitler politicked a way to get over 5 million dollars for the failed White NBC Drama Bluff City Law she told Elmore that she could not come to "Orange Mound" because he allegedly wanted a news conference to raise money to make a movie. While the State of Tennessee could find over five Million dollars for the failed White NBC Drama there does not exist a sign or anything that acknowledge the significance of Orange Mound. Orange Mound is the 1st Community in America built for Blacks by Blacks and there exist no indication in Memphis that honors this significant Black Legacy.
In May of 2021 Elmore filed a two Million dollar Federal Discrimination law suit against Linn Sitler and the Memphis Shelby County film Commission. Elmore in an effort to acknowledge Orange Mound wrote and is producing a film that honors the legacy of "Orange Mound." The film is titled "Rock and Roll A Black Legacy.
Elmore's commitment is to show a positive side of Orange Mound. There is a group of retired Orange Mound dancers ages 55-to-92 called the Orange Mound energizers who practice at the "Orange Mound Senior Center that is managed by the Memphis Park Commission. Elmore agreed to feature the group in the film. Elmore formally requested permission to film the seniors via a detailed letter to Toni Holman Turner Public Affairs Manager, Division of Parks and Neighborhoods at City of Memphis on July 16, 2021.
Toni Holman Turner practiced a "White Racist Ploy" practicing what Elmore described in his lawsuit as the "N" word Treatment. The tactic that Toni Holman Turner used to discriminate and openly practice Black on Black racism against Orange Mound was to ignore Elmore's request and simply not answer Elmore's request to film at the Orange Mound Senior Citizens Center. Elmore In order challenge Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism Elmore filed Injunctive relief. Elmore asked Federal Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. to bring Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Film Commissioner Linn Sitler, Shelby County historian Jim Rout III to court to answer Elmore's charges of their retaliation, discrimination, racism and Black on Black Racism.
Elmore explains that it immoral, indecent, indignant and disrespectful the way Toni Holmon Turner treated elders and Orange Mound citizens. Elmore ask Black America USA and her community and pastor to reprimand her abhorrent disrespectful actions.
Anthony Elmore
Orange Mound Black Memphis Hollywood
+1 901-503-3328
anthony@elmorecarpets.com
Amp Elmore names Toni Holmon Turner Public Affairs Manager, Division of Parks in Federal Discrimination Lawsuit