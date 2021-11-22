Memphis Filmmaker Elmore Calls Black America to challenge Public Relations Manager Toni Turner's Black on Black Racism

Toni Turner is the Memphis face & Practitioner of alleged Black on Black Racism against the Black Community of Orange Mound. Toni allegedly used her position to deny the Elderly Group The Orange Mound Energizers from being filmed at the Orange Mound Community Center

Anthony Elmore asked the Federal Court to bring both Mayors to Court . Elmore asked the court for Emergency Injunctive Relief from Retaliation, Discrimination , Racism, White Supremacy and Black on Black Racism against he and "Orange Mound" a Memphis Black Community