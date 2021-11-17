Governor Phil Scott, Department of Labor celebrate National Apprenticeship Week in Vermont

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Labor celebrated the seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week in Vermont during a press conference today at Central Vermont Medical Center.

“We need to continue to increase these important tools for Vermonters and that’s why I’ve proclaimed this week as Apprenticeship Week in Vermont, to let students, jobseekers, and employers know the positive impact that apprenticeship can have on the lives of Vermonters and the success of Vermont businesses,” Governor Scott said.

Administered by the Department of Labor, the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program brings together businesses, jobseekers, students, and educators to develop apprenticeship opportunities to meet the needs of employers and provide quality career paths for Vermonters through an “earn while you learn” model. Since 2017, enrollment for Vermont Registered Apprenticeships has totaled more than 8,880 across more than 35 programs. With a 90% job placement rate of apprentices nationally, employers on average see a return of $1.51 per every dollar spent on registered apprenticeship.

“Apprenticeships are a great option for everyone, not just those at the start of their career” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Whether you’re an employer looking to institute an apprenticeship program, or a jobseeker looking to increase your skills, change careers, or start anew, the Department of Labor and the State of Vermont are here to help.”

In July 2021, Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) announced the graduation of the first 13 students in its accelerated Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program. The program, run in partnership with Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College, is the first of its kind in the state. Enrolled students –acquire practical skills while working at CVMC and receiving academic instruction on-site to earn their LPN Certificate six months faster than conventional nursing programs.

“Our first cohort of 13 students graduated from the program in July of 2021 – for many of these students they were the first in their families to complete a post-secondary program,” said CVMC President and COO Anna Tempesta Noonan. “This program and other opportunities are making CVMC an employer of choice. Our team understands that they can start at CVMC as a nursing assistant, and they will be supported in advancing their career and professional growth right here. In an organization they know and a community they live in.”

“I am not going to lie, it was probably the hardest thing I have done in my life. Nursing school while working, being a mom, and a wife – it’s not easy. But the supports that I had in place to be able to do this program were very valuable and the reason I was able to do it”, said Emily McCall, LPN, CVMC Pediatrics and one of the recent graduates of the program. “It was hard, but I knew the reward at the end was going to be worth it…and I can say that I am a nurse.”

“CVMC’s LPN training program is a great example of how we advance equitable access to careers in pivotal sectors – like nursing – to support our region’s economic, social, and cultural vitality, said Annette Macias-Hoag, Network Chief Nursing Officer for the UVM Health Network. “Through this program, we are meeting people where they are to provide the support they need to gain new skills to be successful in the workplace, and at the end of the day, incredibly skilled clinicians are joining our workforce to provide high quality care for our patients.”

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual, nationwide event that highlights the benefit of apprenticeship in preparing a high-skilled workforce to meet the talent needs of employers across diverse industries. This year’s National Apprenticeship Week is held from November 15-21.

To learn more about the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program and other opportunities for job seekers and employers, visit labor.vermont.gov/apprenticeship.