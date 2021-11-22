Greenville Federal Credit Union launches new charitable foundation
The formation of a foundation is a natural next step in the credit union’s long history of charitable giving within Greenville County.
With giving back to the community at the heart of the credit union’s mission, our new foundation will allow us to be more thoughtful and strategic in our planning.”GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenville Federal Credit Union, a federally chartered financial institution headquartered in Greenville, SC, announced the launch of its new charitable foundation. The Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation will promote local prosperity by providing grants, educational scholarships, and other funding support for individuals and non-profit, community-based programs within Greenville County, SC, with a primary focus on youth and education.
— Paul Hughes, credit union president
The formation of a foundation is a natural next step in the credit union’s long history of charitable giving within Greenville County.
“With giving back to the community at the heart of the credit union’s mission, our new foundation will allow us to be more thoughtful and strategic in our planning,” said Paul Hughes, credit union president. “The foundation will help us structure our charitable giving so that our efforts have even greater impact in the local communities we serve.”
In the first of several foundation initiatives, the credit union awarded $50,000 in grants to local community-based 501(c)(3) organizations as part of its 2021 Thanks and Giving Grants program in November. The five grant recipients had to demonstrate how their proposed projects will benefit and support education, improve child welfare, or increase community and economic assistance or relief in the local community.
The credit union also announced the foundation will award $10,000 in scholarships for eligible high school seniors in Greenville County for the 2021-22 school year. One $5,000 needs-based scholarship and five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to help fund students’ first year of college or technical school. The scholarship application is now open online, and winners will be announced in April 2022.
The Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation will rely on financial support from the credit union and through donations from members, business partners and the public. Funding will be managed through a charitable donation account by the credit union’s philanthropic partner, Carolina’s Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3), grant-making public foundation supported by the credit union system in the Carolinas.
For more information about the Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation, visit www.greenvillefcu.com/foundation
About Greenville Federal Credit Union
Greenville Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial alternative to traditional banking with five branch locations in Greenville, Greer, and Mauldin serving more than 32,000 members. The more than $380 million credit union was founded by nine teachers from the School District of Greenville County as an educator’s credit union in 1968. In 2001, the credit union approved a conversion to a community-based charter to serve anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Greenville County. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government, insures all accounts up to $250,000. For more information, please visit the credit union’s website at www.greenvillefcu.com or call 864.235.6309.
Catherine James
Greenville Federal Credit Union
+1 864-263-4840
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other