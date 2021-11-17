FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 17, 2021

Media Advisory: For a second year, circuit courts in Maryland prepare for a virtual National Adoption Day celebration

In recognition of National Adoption Day on November 20, Maryland’s circuit courts will hold remote adoption proceedings and family celebrations. National Adoption Day honors adoptive families and draws attention to the need for permanent, loving families for children in foster care. Each year, the Judiciary invites members of the media to attend these proceedings in person, however, for a second consecutive year, all events will take place virtually in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The media is invited to watch National Adoption Day activities in November at the following circuit courts via Zoom for Government:

Baltimore City The Circuit Court for Baltimore City will hold its 15th annual National Adoption Day celebration on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. Administrative Judge Audrey J.S. Carrión and Judges Emanuel Brown and Michael DiPietro will preside over the ceremony virtually, which will include special guest speakers to welcome the children and their adoptive families. After the ceremony, the families will be honored with gifts, treats, and special surprises to celebrate the children and their forever families who adopted them. Baltimore City’s National Adoption Day celebration is a collaboration of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, the Baltimore City Department of Social Services, and the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. If you are attending as a member of the media, please RSVP to the event by contacting Karen Fast, executive director of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, at kfast@baltimorebar.org or 410-539-5936. The link to the virtual event will be sent to media outlets that have responded.

Prince George’s County Chief and Administrative Judge Sheila R. Tillerson Adams, Circuit Court for Prince George’s County and the Seventh Judicial Circuit, and Judge Judy L. Woodall, family coordinating judge and chair of National Adoption Day, who is also an adoptive parent, will preside over “All You Need Is Love,” a National Adoption Day virtual ceremony on Thursday, November 18, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will recognize new adoptive families and feature Judge Makeba Gibbs, Circuit Court for Charles County, who is an adoptive parent, as the speaker. During the program, Prince George’s County Police Officer Alexander Strachan will perform a violin solo to honor families and guests on the momentous occasion. If you are attending as a member of the media, please RSVP to the event by emailing Jocelyn Steele, Circuit Court for Prince George’s County communications specialist, at jmsteele@co.pg.md.us. The link to the virtual event will be sent to media outlets that have responded.

Montgomery County Montgomery County Circuit Court Administrative Judge James A. Bonifant, Judge Joan E. Ryon, family judge in charge, and Judge Anne K. Albright will preside over the adoptions of eight children on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 4 p.m. The virtual ceremony will be held via Zoom for Government and will feature keynote speakers, heartwarming videos of the adoptive families, and special messages from local heroes. Montgomery County Circuit Judge Michael J. McAuliffe will also participate remotely by pre-recorded video. The Circuit Court for Montgomery County will also celebrate “Heroes to Heroes” by recognizing front line workers who also served as foster care family heroes, which includes staff members from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and staff from the forensic medical unit at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center. The court will also present the Starfish Award, which recognizes someone who has made significant contributions to the adoption community. If you are attending as a member of the media, please RSVP to the event by contacting Angela Yoo, specialty case manager, Circuit Court for Montgomery County, at adoptionday@mcccourt.com or 240-777-9119. The link to the virtual event will be sent to media outlets that have responded.

Anne Arundel County The Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County has two adoptions scheduled for Thursday, November 18. There will be a private ceremony held virtually with just the families involved. Court personnel have donated items for gift baskets for the children being adopted to celebrate this special day in their lives.

