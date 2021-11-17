Indoor Air Quality Experts Share Best Practices With Colorado School Energy Managers
IAQ Distribution Shares Air Quality Strategies to Protect Students and Teachers
We are armed with multiple weapons to combat airborne viruses. Teachers and parents will be comforted knowing schools enjoy critical protections.”LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experts from IAQ Distribution and its affiliated Alliance Companies provider of sustainable leading-edge energy and indoor air quality solutions announced a presentation to the Colorado Association of School District Energy Managers (CASDEM). Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution, and Kimberlee Smith will share best practices to improve air quality in schools protecting students, teachers, and visitors. The team from IAQ will be presenting at 11:15 AM (local time) on Thursday, November 18th.
IAQ Distribution distributes and its Alliance Companies install award-winning, innovative, and energy efficient medical devices that measure, purify, and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes, including ultraviolet light, oxidation, and filtration. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and ensure the safety of everyone inside.
The CASDEM Conference is at St. Vrain Valley School District which has already ordered an IAQ product for disinfection.
“Many government agencies, public and private schools, and other municipal offices throughout the United States already have IAQ products deployed and many more entities currently in the procurement process,” explained Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “We are thrilled and honored to share our experiences helping school leaders protect students and teachers at CASDEM – especially how proper indoor air quality management procedures could have positive effects on reducing existing energy use.”
Technologies available through IAQ Distribution that kill airborne pathogens are reimbursable through FEMA Emergency Funds and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, specifically, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
“Demand for IAQ products from schools and municipalities continues to increase,” explained IAQ Executive Kimberlee Smith. “Many public entities like those represented by CASDEM understand that funds from COVID-19 relief programs are available to measure and mitigate indoor air quality issues and create healthy and safe indoor spaces. Decisions to focus on indoor air quality and health are critical as schools deal with ongoing complications from the pandemic. We are excited to share ideas and affordable solutions.”
In addition to arrangements with illumiPure, the manufacturer of The Air Guardian, IAQ Distribution also offers WellAir product lines, including its multiple patented Nano Strike technologies. Additionally, IAQ Distribution provides customers options to utilize the uHoo Air Management Monitoring System to measure indoor air quality.
“We are armed with multiple weapons to combat airborne viruses,” stated Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “In an era of uncertainty, an immense sense of relief is provided once IAQ Distribution has implemented indoor air quality solutions. Teachers and parents will be comforted knowing schools enjoy critical protections. The same is true for businesses seeking to protect their staff and customers. We are proud to join with so many other public sector organizations and private companies to provide this technology and peace of mind.”
CASDEM’s mission is to promote energy management and resource conservation in schools and throughout the state of Colorado by sharing best practices, engaging in cooperative efforts, building partnerships and skills, and learning about cutting-edge products, technologies, services, and offerings.
