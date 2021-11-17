Gov. Lujan Grisham joins President Biden for signing ceremony of historic infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued the following statement after joining President Joe Biden and governors from around the country at the White House as the president signed the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

“This bill delivers once-in-a-lifetime funding for New Mexico that will make transformational investments in broadband, roads, water, and climate resiliency, critical measures that will improve the lives of millions of New Mexicans and create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth. The largest investment in our nation’s roads and bridges since the Eisenhower administration, this is no drop in the bucket – this is life-changing access to broadband for thousands of New Mexico families, a transformative development of the electric vehicle framework, high-quality and fast-tracked infrastructure improvements adapted to a changing climate, and more.

“The investments in this bill will go far to further the work my administration has done, and continues to do, to build better lives for New Mexico families. I’m proud to have been directly involved in advocating for this legislation, and I applaud President Biden for his leadership and dedication to making these historic investments a reality.”

According to the White House, funding for New Mexico in the bill includes:

$2.5 billion over five years for federal-aid highway apportioned programs

$225 million over five years for bridge replacement and repairs

At least $366 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state

At least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state

785,000 New Mexicans (~38% of the state) will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access

$355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state

$38 million over five years to protect against wildfires

$13 million to protect against cyberattacks

$38 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state

Approximately $90 million over five years for infrastructure development for airports

The bill also includes $8 billion for clean hydrogen hubs around the country. New Mexico is seeking to jump-start a clean hydrogen economy through the New Mexico Hydrogen Hub Act, which will provide tax incentives to attract capital investment in clean hydrogen infrastructure across multiple sectors of the economy, aggressively reduce carbon emissions in less than a decade while protecting natural resources and create a safe, thriving and equitable clean hydrogen workforce.