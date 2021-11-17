Sankofa Edition Reinvents Boring Graduation Stoles with a Beautiful 100% Handwoven Kente Cloth Alternative

The Kente cloth is handwoven by local artisans in Ghana and supports black-owned businesses.

WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sankofa Edition is pleased to announce the launch of its stunning 100% handwoven Kente cloth alternative to flat, traditional graduation stoles.Sankofa Edition is a U.S. black-owned business that supports local artisans in Ghana, Africa, by providing a platform to access the U.S. consumer market. While creating opportunities for Ghanaian artisans, Sankofa Edition also aims to give back to the community by hosting fundraisers to drill water wells in Africa. In 2019, for example, the company held its first Well Dedication Ceremony in partnership with the organization Water Wells for Africa.In the company's latest news, Sankofa Edition is reinventing boring old graduation stoles by marketing a 100% handwoven Kente cloth alternative that is vibrant, stands out from the crowd, and supports local artisans. Each graduation stole is a work of art and is considered to be an important item within the African culture. In addition to the graduation stoles, Sankofa Edition is offering new and colorful kente cloth-inspired African socks "Many black students wear kente stoles as a sign of solidarity with other Africans and their displaced descendants around the world," says Kodzo Fumey, co-founder of the company. "However, Kente stoles can also signify any hurdle for the wearer that might make academic success uniquely difficult for them. This allows Kente's symbolism to overlap with many personal struggles regardless of the person's ethnicity or skin color."The company's stunning graduation stoles are available in various colors, themes, and messages and are the ideal length for most graduates and wearers.For more information about Sankofa Edition, please visit https://www.sankofaedition.com/ About Sankofa EditionSankofa Edition was founded ten years ago by Kodzo Fumey, a Ghanaian-born and American-raised entrepreneur. The small company focuses on quality products and services while giving back to local communities. Since the rise of eCommerce and services like Shopify and Amazon, Sankofa Edition has seen tremendous growth over the past two years as shoppers have moved online during the ongoing global pandemic."Sankofa" is a Ghanaian word that means "it is not wrong to go back for that which you have forgotten." The term is a combination of the words: san (return), ko (go), fa (seek and take). "Sankofa" teaches us to go back to our roots to move forward.Sankofa Edition™ is an expression of this mantra and provides a way for everyone to express their affinity for African culture.