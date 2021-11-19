Real Estate Expert Nancy Kowalik Opens New 'Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Brokerage' in Mullica Hill NJ

Nancy Kowalik, Founder/Owner of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group

Nancy Kowalik, Founder Owner of Nancy Kowaik Real Estate Group Opens Her New Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Nancy Kowalik Group Brokerage in Mullica Hill NJ.

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder/Owner Nancy Kowalik of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Southern New Jersey, has opened a new brokerage in Mullica Hill to help facilitate their increasing demand for new agents. The new brokerage, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Nancy Kowalik Group, boasts a conference hall for staff meetings, as well as state of the art video conferencing technologies to stay closely connected with other offices and staff members.

With over 350 homes sold in 2020, the company now turns its sights on recruiting local, well-qualified real estate agents for immediate openings. Due to an overflow of buyers and sellers, Nancy Kowalik, Founder/Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Nancy Kowalik Group has upped the stakes with a personal guarantee for incoming, licensed agents with a promise that they will net at least $25,000 more income in the first year, or she will pay the difference in cash. The only prerequisite being that incoming recruits have a minimum of at least five previous real estate transactions.

There are a few aspects that make working for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Nancy Kowalik Group, a little different than other real estate companies. Licensed agents can look forward to a working environment free of cold-calling, marketing, advertising, and prospecting fees, or fees of any kind, with buyer/seller appointments provided, and regular work-week hours for every agent. For more information on what we have to offer agents click here.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed is changing the real estate game with their patented reverse-prospecting systems, and buyer/seller guarantees. A few of these unique guarantees include the “Your Home Sold Guaranteed, Or I’ll Buy It!” in which Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of a seller’s home or the company will buy it,* and the “Love it or Leave it, Buy Back Guarantee!” that promises that if the buyer is not completely satisfied with their home purchase, the company will buy it back. To learn more and see a full list of all of the innovative guarantees that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Nancy Kowalik Group, offers, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-nancykowalikgroup.com/more/referrals_help/

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Nancy Kowalik Group would like to offer applicants a chance to feel great about their employer. They are dedicated to their mission of “Go, Serve, Big: When You Put Others First You Will Never Be Second” with its direct financial support to local non-profits like the Acenda Integrated Health. To read more about what Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Nancy Kowalik Group is doing for South Jersey communities, go to https://yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-nancykowalikgroup.com/small-and-mighty-a-boutique-brokerage-that-makes-a-big-impact/

To schedule an appointment of any kind, or to find out more information about immediate openings, or buying/selling your home, call Nancy Kowalik at 865-478-6562. Or, go to YourHomeSoldGuaranteedRealty-NancyKowalikGroup.com

*Nancy and Seller must agree on Price and Possession Date.