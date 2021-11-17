Thomas Keller of Keller Partners & Company Named Top Lobbyist
Thomas Keller Managing Principal of Keller Partners & Company was selected as a 2021 Top Lobbyist today by the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (NILE).
This recognition says more about Keller Partners’ impressive team of dedicated professionals, as well as our incredible clients and their important missions, than it does about any one person.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Keller, Founder and Managing Principal of Keller Partners & Company, was selected as a 2021 “Top Lobbyist” today by the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (NILE). Keller was one of 100 professionals that were chosen across the nation based on significant lobbying success in 2021, an innovative approach in their field, demonstrated commitment to give back to their community and profession, and adherence to the highest ethical standards.
“I’m honored to be selected as a Top Lobbyist. This recognition says more about Keller Partners & Company’s impressive team of dedicated professionals, as well as our incredible clients and their important missions, than it does about any one person. Without both, neither the firm’s successful track record in 2021, nor this distinction would have been possible,” Keller said.
NILE’s list of designees included lobbyists working for associations, corporations, small and large firms, as well as PAC managers and grassroots professionals nation-wide. According to Paul Miller, NILE Chairman of the Board, the list highlights “the amazing work of some amazing professionals.”
Keller added, “While much has been said about the culture in our nation’s capital being characterized by power, money, ambition, and questionable influence, I’m proud to lead a firm that is counter-cultural inside the beltway. We hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards and operate with an ethos of respect, honesty, gratitude, and grace towards both our co-workers and our clients. Our genuine passion is serving public and private organizations that serve others by providing excellence in healthcare, education, social services, local government management, and international relief. We’ve perfected best practices in government relations, and I am grateful that 2021 has become another successful year for our clients and for their worthy objectives.”
Keller Partners & Company (www.kellerpartnersco.com) is a leading full-service government relations firm based in the nation’s capital that was named a top-performing lobbying firm in 2019 and 2020 by Bloomberg Government. Keller founded the firm after recognizing that mission-driven organizations and public and private entities needed help navigating the bureaucratic maze in Washington, understanding the funding and legislative processes, and knowing the right doors to open. As a result, for more than 25 years Keller Partners’ professionals have been achieving clients’ objectives that significantly improve the lives of others.
