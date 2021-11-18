Iglesia Ni Cristo Distributes Hundreds of Care Packages Throughout Southern Ontario During Aid To Humanity Event

Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) volunteers dropping off donated goods at Project SHARE food bank in Niagra Falls, in connection with the Church’s Worldwide Aid To Humanity event last October. Burlington Food Bank received more than 1,000 lbs in donated goods from the 'INC' during their Worldwide Aid To Humanity event last October. Some volunteers of the Church are seen here at Burlington Food Bank with operations manager Bernie Parent (third from right). Hundreds of care packages were prepared by members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ to be donated to four charities in Southern Ontario from October 24-27, as part of the Church’s Worldwide Aid To Humanity initiative last October.

More than 3,000 lbs of donated goods was delivered to four charities in Southern Ontario by the international religious organization Iglesia Ni Cristo.

ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of care packages including food and personal hygiene items were distributed by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ to four charities in Southern Ontario, as part of the Church’s Worldwide Aid To Humanity event last October.The Burlington Food Bank, Project SHARE in Niagara Falls, Our Place Peel, and the London Food Bank in Ontario, Canada were among the beneficiaries of the INC care packages.Burlington Food Bank operations manager Bernie Parent said the food and care packages that they received from the INC would help them in their mission to “help people who are financially challenged here in Burlington.”Members of the INC in Burlington and Oakville donated over 1,000 lbs of canned and dry food to the Burlington Food Bank.Parent said that these would benefit a lot of families in these areas.“We would like to say thank you very much for this donation. It means a lot to us and the families that we feed,” he said.Parent expressed his appreciation that their local food bank was one of the organizations that benefited from the INC Worldwide Aid To Humanity “I think that’s amazing,” he said of the charitable event of the INC. “I think that there should be more organizations that do that–get together, plan these big events, and help people everywhere.”Pam Sharp, Executive Director of Project SHARE in Niagara Falls, thanked the INC for its donation of 1,236 lbs of food, to their organization.“Your gift helps us provide programs that will positively impact the health and social wellbeing of our community,” she wrote.She said that this support “enables us to provide food security, homelessness prevention, healthy living, training and education, and seasonal support” to about a hundred families that come to Project SHARE each day for emergency food and support services.“We strive to provide healthy and nutritious foods that meet dietary and cultural needs of those who access our service,” she said.Sharise Lee, HR Admin Coordinator for Our Place Peel, also thanked the INC and its Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo , for the two truckloads of canned goods and non-perishable food items, school supplies, and toiletries donated to their organization.Our Place Peel is an organization that provides emergency shelter and outreach programs to homeless youth aged 16 to 24 in the Region of Peel.“Your donation will go directly to the youth we serve and assist them to a better quality of life. It is donors like you, who help us with the most vulnerable population and helping them find permanent and independent living,” Lee said. “Once again, we cannot thank you enough for your donation.”In London, a city in Southwestern Ontario, INC members donated 690 lbs of food to the London Food Bank. In Hamilton, INC members also donated 40 boxes of at least 10 lbs each to a local charity.INC district supervising minister, Brother Raul F. Adalla restated why the Church continues to hold community outreach events such as Aid To Humanity despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.“The reason the Church (INC) conducts frequent activities like Aid To Humanity is because it is a teaching taught in the Bible. Proverbs 3:27 TEV teaches us to always 'do good to those who need it.' As the one true Church established by Christ in these last days, we firmly uphold the Christian value that we should always love our neighbor,” he said.The Aid To Humanity, is a program of the INC through its charitable arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation. Through the foundation, INC continually strives to help local communities by donating food and other needed goods, conducting free medical and dental checkups, and by providing jobs and housing to those in need globally.The Iglesia Ni Cristo was registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914 by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo. Since then, the Church has spread to 159 countries and territories around the world, with its members coming from 147 ethnic backgrounds. The rapid growth of the Church is spearheaded by the dynamic leadership of the current Executive Minister of the Church, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.###About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of ChristFor more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/press-room/

Iglesia Ni Cristo Playing A Part In The Global Community During Pandemic :