Play to Earn NFT Gaming Portal and Platform Pocket Arena Raises $2 Million

/EIN News/ -- Zug, Switzerland, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Play to Earn NFT gaming portal and platform Pocket Arena has announced the successful closing of a $2.14 million private round from leading blockchain investors. The backers include Signum Capital, Unanimous Capital, LD Capital, Legion Ventures, Ethereal Capital, Calamari Ventures, Brotherhood Ventures, Halvings Capital, Exnetwork, Master Ventures, Standard Merchant, and Minted Lab.





Additionally, 58 global KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) and over 160 crypto community groups and channels participated, including the leading influencers such as Slavik Junge (2.9M followers of Tiktok), Alexander Kondrashov (2.5M followers of Instagram), Evan Luthra (2M followers of Instagram), and many other stong KOLs who own various crypto communities from Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Italy, Romania, South Africa, Philippines, India, Turkey, Russia, Latin America and so on.

One of Pocket Arena’s flagship games, Castle Defense, has attracted more than 6,000 Daily Active Unique Users representing scholars/players from all over the world. The most played countries are Philippines and Vietnam with the average playing time of 40 minutes, all of which occurred before the POC token was launched.

Hyong S. Kim, the CEO of Emoji Games, the company behind Pocket Arena says, “We are excited to have the support of a global network of VCs, influencers, and community members. Community is key to the ecosystem behind Pocket Arena and Castle Defense and everything we do is focused on providing an exceptional gameplay and experience for our users and fans.”

The private round sold 3.3% of total supply of $POC, which is subject to the condition of 3 months lockup and 12 months vesting period.

About Pocket Arena

Pocket Arena's vision is to create an easy-to-use and trusted gaming ecosystem for ordinary people to enjoy playing, grow digital assets and become the world's biggest NFT DApp Mobile Gaming Platform.

