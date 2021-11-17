Content Delivery Network Industry to Reach $38,689 million by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Content Delivery Network Industry

Rise deployment in cloud and ongoing modernization of telecommunication networks that drive heavy investment in content delivery networks in emerging economies.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the content delivery network industry is estimated to be $ 11.629 million in 2019, reach $ 38.689 million in 2027, and grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027. The growing need to create new milestones in various organizations and the telecommunications industry is driving market growth. In addition, increasing demand for low-latency content delivery among SMEs is driving market growth. In addition, the increasing need for efficient, cost-effective and interactive content delivery networks, coupled with new technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality, provides an opportunity to reward market expansion during the forecast period. Is expected.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Content Delivery Network Industry by Component, Content Type, Provider Type, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,”

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 276 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/288

Depending on the components, the solution segment dominated the content delivery network industry share in 2019. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as it allows the organization to focus on core activities. , Providing new features for the application, etc. Especially contributing to the growth of the global market. However, the services segment will show the highest growth rates over the next few years due to growing demand for a variety of services such as professional and managed services. In addition, the use of content delivery networks is increasing in various industries such as BFSI, IT and telecom, and the demand for services around the world will increase, which will be an opportunity for the global CDN market. For example, in May 2020, Akamai Technologies' global content delivery network service provider partnered with Conviva, a leader in global media and video streaming, to provide better API services to enhance the Live Together user experience.

On the basis of provider type, the traditional CDN segment dominated the overall CDN market share in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As to host this websites traditionally is becoming difficult because of single point of presence of server so content delivery network helps it to build faster, secure and cost effective network for better customer experience which will create lucrative opportunities in the global content delivery market. However, the peer-to-peer CDN segment is expected to witness highest growth due to the factors such as growing use of multi CDN infrastructure such as client-side CDN switchers. A peer-to peer CDN uses end-device information to determine the best ratio of content consumption from a content delivery network edge servers and other end-devices providing the same content. This will provide numerous opportunities for the CDN market to grow.

Post COVID-19, the global Content Delivery Network Industry is estimated to grow from $ 14,242 million in 2020, and reach $38,689 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.3%. The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the Content Delivery Network Industry as content delivery network technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of internet traffic. Most of the internet and data service providers are observing around 30–45% growth over a year in the global internet traffic. There is growing need to ensure the content delivery network service providers are having enough ability and capacity to deliver content delivery network with high performance during the increased traffic demand. Therefore, service providers, such as local mobile network operator and over the top service provider, are making considerable investments in content delivery network in a number of use cases.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is opportunistic for the Content Delivery Network Industry growth as content delivery network help organization enable their business objective during work from home initiatives. Content delivery network is observing growing popularity and attention of researchers in both industry and academia as a means to data searching costs and produce the revenue streams for service providers due to the features in networking. During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that deployed content delivery network earlier have been able to quickly adjust to the new partners and business requirements that were resulting due to work-from-home mandates. Content delivery network help organizations to cope with the ongoing pandemic and maintain economically positive operations.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/288

Key Findings Of The Study

• By component, the solution segment dominated the Content Delivery Network Industry size in 2019. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of content type, the dynamic content segment accounted for the highest revenue of content delivery network industry in 2019; however, the dynamic content segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Depending on provider type, the traditional CDN segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the peer-to-peer CDN segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

• Region wise, the CDN market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the Content Delivery Network Industry are Akamai Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Lumen Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc, Citrix Systems, and Rackspace Technology. This study includes Content Delivery Network Industry trends, Content Delivery Network Industry analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Similar Reports -

1. Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market

2. Network function virtualization Market