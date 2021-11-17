Dow GLBI to increase tournament purse to $2.5 million in 2022
LPGA team event continues to be one of the highest paying LPGA tournamentsMIDLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Dow GLBI) announced today that the LPGA team event will increase the tournament purse to $2.5 million in 2022. The raise amounts to nearly 10 percent more than the 2021 Dow GLBI purse. Scheduled for July 10 – 16, the 2022 Dow GLBI will award the winning team with $607,620 ($303,810 for each champion). The Dow GLBI continues to be one of the highest paying tournaments on the LPGA Tour outside of the majors.
“This purse increase truly represents Dow’s commitment to driving inclusion, diversity, and equity as an organization and proud supporter of the LPGA," said Dow GLBI Executive Director Chris Chandler. "It's remarkable what we've been able to accomplish in the two short years of this event, and we're looking forward to continuing to help advance the game of women's golf in the years ahead."
The 2021 Dow GLBI welcomed fans back to the Midland Country Club for an event unlike any other on the LPGA Tour. The 72-hole, stroke-play tournament features two-player teams competing in both foursomes and four-ball. Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn secured the 2021 Dow GLBI title after shooting 24 under par.
While the LPGA tournament is at the heart of the week-long event, the Dow GLBI features several programs including the First Tee Junior Clinic, the Special Olympics 3-Hole Challenge, free access for Veterans, and leadership programming focused on inclusion, diversity, equity, and sustainability. The Dow GLBI also continued a variety of charity initiatives benefiting nonprofits in the Great Lakes Bay Region. More than $1 million in charitable giving has been awarded since the tournament’s inception in 2019.
“As one of the premier events on the LPGA Tour, we are continuing to identify ways we can cultivate the Dow GLBI in the years ahead,” said Dow GLBI Tournament Director Wendy Traschen. “We are grateful to have Dow’s support. They give us a platform to bring this incredible LPGA event to the Great Lakes Bay Region.”
For more information about the Dow GLBI, visit DowGLBI.com. Additional details regarding the 2022 tournament will be announced in the coming months.
About the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Dow GLBI) is an official LPGA Tour event that will be held in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region July 10-16, 2022 at Midland Country Club. The Dow GLBI was the first team event played for official money and points and became the first fully GEO Certified® sustainable tournament on the LPGA Tour since its inception in 1950. The 72-hole, stroke-play tournament will feature 72 two-player teams competing in both foursomes and four-ball with a $2.5 million purse.
The week-long event features more than golf, including Eat Great, a two-day food festival featuring restaurants and breweries throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region, an official LPGA Tour Pro-Am Tournament, STEM in Sports youth-related programming and leadership events. This inclusive event offers free daily youth opportunities, affordable ticket prices, and free admission for kids 17 and under as well as past and present Military personnel. Follow @DowGLBI on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or online at www.DowGLBI.com.
About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.
2021 Dow GLBI Recap