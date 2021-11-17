Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,435 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Statement on OSHA Suspending Enforcement of Private Employer Vaccine Mandate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today released the following statement after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration paused enforcement of their unlawful emergency temporary standard requiring vaccination or testing for private employers with 100 or more employees:

 “Earlier this month, I led a coalition in filing suit to halt OSHA’s unlawful vaccine mandate, the first states to do so. Yesterday, OSHA announced that they would suspend enforcement of their illegal emergency temporary standard that mandates vaccines or testing on private employers. This is a huge victory for the people of Missouri and businesses across the country, and an important step to completely halting these vaccine mandates, but there is more work to be done. Our case has moved to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, and we’re optimistic that we will prevail in completely halting this vaccine mandate once and for all.”

  ###

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Statement on OSHA Suspending Enforcement of Private Employer Vaccine Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.