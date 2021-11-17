Digital Payments Industry Trends Expand On Wearable Payment Devices, Boosting Market Growth To A Rate Of 10% Through 2025 As Per The Business Research Company's Digital Payments Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global digital payments market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huge end-of-the-year sale with discounts on ALL market research reports at The Business Research Company! Grab your deal now.



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the digital payments market, companies operating in the digital payments industry are increasingly adopting wearable devices as payment devices. Wearable devices are a category of electronic devices that can be worn as on the body and are used for tracking information on a real-time basis. The gadgets are hands-free devices with practical applications that are powered by microprocessors and have the ability to send and receive data via the Internet. Wearable devices allow consumers to enjoy the convenience of using their card for payments. They also enable payments to be quickly and invisibly added to wearables, delivering an enhanced consumer experience.

For instance, in September 2020, Apple Inc launched Apple Watch Series 6, which can be used for making payments online digitally using Apple Pay. Also, in 2021, Indian Private sector lender, Axis Bank launched wearable contactless payment devices ‘Wear ‘N’ Pay’. The the devices come in the form of a band, key chain and watch loop that will enable customers pay on the go.

The digital payments market is segmented by mode of payment into point-of-sale (POS) and on-premises. The point-of-sale market was the largest segment of the digital payments market segmented by mode of payment, accounting for 64.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the point-of-sale market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital payments market segmented by mode of payment, at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2020-2025. It is used in end-user industries into retail, banking and financial service; telecommunication, government and transportation. The digital payments market is also segmented by deployment into cloud and on-premise and by client enterprise size into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Digital Payments Global Market Report 2021 - By Mode Of Payment (Point Of Sale, Online Sale), By End-User Industry (Retail, Banking And Financial Service; Telecommunication, Government, Transportation), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major digital payments companies, digital payments market share by company, digital payments manufacturers, digital payments market size, and digital payments market forecasts. The report also covers the global digital payments market and its segments.

Request for a sample of the global digital payments market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3041&type=smp

The global digital payments market is expected to grow from $29.66 billion in 2020 to $32.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $46.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.83%.

North America was the largest region in the digital payments market, accounting for 38.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the digital payments market will be South America and Africa where growth during 2025-2030 will be at CAGRs of 15.6% and 12.6% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.5% respectively.

The global digital payments market is concentrated, with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 53.61% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Paypal Holdings Inc. was the largest competitor with 10.73% share of the market, followed by Ant Group, Amazon.com, Inc., Visa Inc., Apple Inc., Google Pay, Mastercard Incorporated, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Fiserv Inc., and ACI Worldwide Inc.

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide digital payments market overviews, digital payments market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, digital payments market segments and geographies, digital payments market trends, digital payments market drivers, digital payments market restraints, digital payments market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2021 - By Solutions (Point-Of Sale (POS), In-Store Payments, Remote Payments), By Application (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Enterprise), By POS Solutions (Near-Field Communication (NFC) Payments, Sound-Wave Based Payments, Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments), By In-Store Payments Solutions (Mobile Wallets, Quick Response (QR) Code Payments), By Remote Payments (Internet Payments, SMS Payments, Direct Carrier Billing, Mobile Banking), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Cards And Payments Market - By Type (Cards, Payments), By Institution Type (Banking Institutions, Non-Banking Institutions), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (E-Commerce, Vending Machine Operators, Direct Selling Establishments), By Product (Food, Clothing, Healthcare, Electronics), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/