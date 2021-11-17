Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift Traffic onto Temporary Division Street Bridge over Route 4

Starting tonight, Wednesday, November 17 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift all lanes on Division Street onto a temporary bridge over Route 4 as part of a $22.9 million project to replace the 54-year-old Division Street Bridge. This bridge on the Warwick-East Greenwich line is an important link for many residents and businesses in both communities.

The traffic shift is located between the on-ramp from Division Street to I-95 North and the off-ramp from Route 4 South to Division Street. RIDOT will lower the speed limit through the work zone to 20 mph.

The temporary bridge features two through lanes for westbound traffic. For eastbound traffic, the right lane will be designated for through traffic while the left lane will be used for motorists wishing to use the on-ramp to I-95 North.

The shift follows extensive reviews and analysis of the temporary structure that will carry Division Street, which is safe for all legal loads.

Starting in early December, RIDOT will begin demolition of the existing Division Street Bridge. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

The bridge was built in 1967. It carries 14,000 vehicles per day.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Division Street Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.