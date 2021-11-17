Traffic Alert: Major Closure of SH-288 Connectors to I-610 South Loop westbound

HOUSTON – As the I-610 Cambridge project continues to move forward, there is a major long term closure beginning this Friday.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, November 19, the SH 288 northbound and southbound direct connectors to I-610 South Loop westbound will be closed until mid-February.

Motorists will detour to the SH 288 northbound or southbound connector ramp to I-610 eastbound to the Scott St. exit, U-turn at Scott St. to the I-610 westbound frontage road and re-enter the I-610 westbound mainlanes via the Scott St. entrance ramp.

The work is necessary to complete and tie into the partially completed connector ramps already built as a part of the SH 288 Express Toll Lane project.

The $116 million Texas Clear Lanes project will offer traffic congestion relief and increase mobility with the reconstruction of mainlanes, frontage roads and the addition of a freeway overpass and eight direct connect tie-ins at the SH 288/I-610 interchange.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Also be sure to visit Houston TranStar for a complete list of closures associated with this project. For more information on this work and scheduled lane closures in the Houston District contact Deidrea George at (713) 802-5072.

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather.