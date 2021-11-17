Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,428 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert: Major Closure of SH-288 Connectors to I-610 South Loop westbound

HOUSTON – As the I-610 Cambridge project continues to move forward, there is a major long term closure beginning this Friday.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, November 19, the SH 288 northbound and southbound direct connectors to I-610 South Loop westbound will be closed until mid-February.

Motorists will detour to the SH 288 northbound or southbound connector ramp to I-610 eastbound to the Scott St. exit, U-turn at Scott St. to the I-610 westbound frontage road and re-enter the I-610 westbound mainlanes via the Scott St. entrance ramp.

The work is necessary to complete and tie into the partially completed connector ramps already built as a part of the SH 288 Express Toll Lane project.

The $116 million Texas Clear Lanes project will offer traffic congestion relief and increase mobility with the reconstruction of mainlanes, frontage roads and the addition of a freeway overpass and eight direct connect tie-ins at the SH 288/I-610 interchange.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Also be sure to visit Houston TranStar for a complete list of closures associated with this project. For more information on this work and scheduled lane closures in the Houston District contact Deidrea George at (713) 802-5072.

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

You just read:

Traffic Alert: Major Closure of SH-288 Connectors to I-610 South Loop westbound

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.