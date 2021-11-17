Portion of Rutledge Road Closed in South Pymatuning Township, Mercer County
Rutledge Road (Route 3022) in South Pymatuning Township, Mercer County is closed to through traffic near the intersection with Carlisle Road (Route 4002) due damage to the roadway from a ground slide.
The roadway had been limited to one lane since it was damaged by heavy rains earlier this summer. A project to secure the roadway is in the design phase and repairs are expected to be made during the 2022 construction season.
A detour is posted using Carlisle Road and Summit Road (Route 4001).
MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035
