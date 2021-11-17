Portion of Rutledge Road Closed in South Pymatuning Township, Mercer County

​Rutledge Road (Route 3022) in South Pymatuning Township, Mercer County is closed to through traffic near the intersection with Carlisle Road (Route 4002) due damage to the roadway from a ground slide.

The roadway had been limited to one lane since it was damaged by heavy rains earlier this summer. A project to secure the roadway is in the design phase and repairs are expected to be made during the 2022 construction season.

A detour is posted using Carlisle Road and Summit Road (Route 4001).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

