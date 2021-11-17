Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Projected to Experience Promising Growth in the Spam of 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of cancer and rise in demand for efficient and cost-effective cancer treatments drive the market. Moreover, extensive research on drug development and large number of pipeline drugs for ADCs present in different stages of approvals are expected to boost the market growth. Approval of pipelined drugs increase the number of available ADC products, cumulatively spurring market turnover of ADCs. However, strict regulation set by regulating authorities for approval of ADCs and complications associated with drug development impedes the growth of antibody drug conjugates market. Growth in adoption of ADCs over conventional cancer treatments and rapidly developing market in Asia-Pacific & LAMEA create opportunities for market players.

Antibody drug conjugates are highly powerful biopharmaceutical medications prepared by integrating two principles i.e. a cell killing highly powerful active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) and explicit nature of monoclonal antibodies. They are highly effective anticancer drugs targeting only cancer infected cells thus, leaving healthy uninfected cell intact facilitating quick recovery of cancer patients.

Explore Report Description@ http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/antibody-drug-caonjugate-market.html

Increase in prevalence of cancer worldwide and unhealthy urban lifestyle and surge in consumption of tobacco and alcohol across geographies pose as major cancer risk factors. According to National Cancer Institute “the number of people living beyond cancer diagnosis is expected to reach approximately 19 million by 2030.” Increase in demand for cost-effective and quality cancer treatment is expected to drive the ADC’s market during the study period.

The report segments the market based on drugs, technology, mechanism of action, application, and region. Based on drugs, the market is bifurcated into Adcetris and Kadcyla. Based on mechanism of action, it is classified into CD30 antibodies and HER2 antibodies. Based on application, the antibody drug conjugates market is categorized into breast cancer, lymphoma, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America holds the highest market share in 2016 owing to high prevalence of cancer in the region and modern healthcare facilities for employment of novel therapeutic procedures. Moreover, adoption of experimental medicines and growth in awareness about antibody drug conjugates in the region is expected to boost the North American market. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period considering, high reported prevalence of cancer constituting a large patient pool.

The key companies profiled in the report include F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., ImmunoGen, Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Immunomedics, Inc., Agensys, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Seattle Genetics, Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, and NBE-Therapeutics.

